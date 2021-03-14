UEFA Champions League preview: what to look out for this week

Manchester City and Bayern have a foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, but Real Madrid and neighbours Atlético are in dangerous positions as their round of 16 ties conclude.

Round of 16 second legs

Tuesday 16 March

Manchester City vs Mönchengladbach

Real Madrid vs Atalanta

Wednesday 17 March

Bayern vs Lazio

Chelsea vs Atlético

Highlights: Atalanta 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid await away-day masters Atalanta

A man down after 17 minutes when Remo Freuler was show a straight red card, Atalanta failed to win for a fourth time at home in this season's UEFA Champions League, Ferland Mendy hitting Real Madrid’s late winner. "I didn't expect such a quiet night in goal," said Madrid's Thibaut Courtois, but he can expect to be busier against a side who have won at Midtjylland, Liverpool and Ajax without conceding in 2020/21. "We just have to win in Madrid," said Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini. "We can't overthink, we just have one option."

Highlights: Mönchengladbach 0-2 Manchester City

How 'brutally good' are City?

With a 2-0 lead from the first leg, City look more and more like the side to beat in this season's UEFA Champions League, manager Josep Guardiola conceding: "If people want to say we are favourites, it's OK – we will accept it." It is hard to see a way back for Gladbach against what their coach Marco Rose called "a brutally good team", but they were not the first side to find the Sky Blues unplayable; City have not conceded in 616 minutes in the UEFA Champions League. Ending that run represents Gladbach's only hope of survival.

Highlights: Atlético 0-1 Chelsea

Can Chelsea fend off Atlético?

Olivier Giroud's acrobatic finish in Bucharest separates the sides as they reconvene for the decider, but Thomas Tuchel will know that it is far from over, Atlético having won away to eliminate Liverpool at this stage last season. There was little to choose between the sides in the first leg, and once again, a moment of brilliance could change everything. "The second leg will be tough and hard but that's the same with any Champions League game," said the ever-pragmatic Diego Simeone.

Highlights: Lazio 1-4 Bayern

Will Bayern dip into their reserves?

Süddeutsche Zeitung felt that Bayern's 4-1 win in the first leg in Rome was "almost too easy", a side that was beset by injuries and wobbly form in Germany effortlessly shifting up a gear in Europe. A Lazio comeback in such circumstances looks unlikely, but it will be interesting to see what approach the reigning European champions take; will they bring out all the big guns as they gird themselves up for their next challenge, or will we see more of the likes of Jamal Musiala, who scored – aged 17 – in the first leg.