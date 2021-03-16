Karim Benzema fifth player to score 70 Champions League goals

Karim Benzema has joined an elite club of five players who have scored 70 goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Benzema reached the 70-goal milestone when he struck for Real Madrid in their round of 16 second leg against Atalanta. The 33-year-old has racked up that tally in 126 appearances, over 30 more games than it took Bayern's Robert Lewandowski to hit the same mark back in this season's group stage.

Games to reach 70 Champions League goals

Watch 60 Karim Benzema Champions League goals

90: Lionel Messi

93: Robert Lewandowski

106: Cristiano Ronaldo

126: Karim Benzema

139: Raúl González

Age at 70th Champions League goal

﻿Lionel Messi: 27 years, 134 days

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo: 29 years, 259 days

Robert Lewandowski: 32 years, 74 days

Karim Benzema: 33 years, 87 days

Raúl González: 33 years, 282 days

Benzema has scored 58 of his goals for Madrid (107 appearances) and 12 for Lyon (19 appearances).

Benzema (2005–2021) has also equalled Messi (2005–2021) and Raúl's (1995–2011) record of scoring in the UEFA Champions League for 17 calendar years running.

All stats are group stage to final only