Karim Benzema fifth player to score 70 Champions League goals
Tuesday 16 March 2021
Karim Benzema has joined an elite club of five players who have scored 70 goals in the UEFA Champions League.
Benzema reached the 70-goal milestone when he struck for Real Madrid in their round of 16 second leg against Atalanta. The 33-year-old has racked up that tally in 126 appearances, over 30 more games than it took Bayern's Robert Lewandowski to hit the same mark back in this season's group stage.
Games to reach 70 Champions League goals
90: Lionel Messi
93: Robert Lewandowski
106: Cristiano Ronaldo
126: Karim Benzema
139: Raúl González
Age at 70th Champions League goal
Lionel Messi: 27 years, 134 days
Cristiano Ronaldo: 29 years, 259 days
Robert Lewandowski: 32 years, 74 days
Karim Benzema: 33 years, 87 days
Raúl González: 33 years, 282 days
Benzema has scored 58 of his goals for Madrid (107 appearances) and 12 for Lyon (19 appearances).
Benzema (2005–2021) has also equalled Messi (2005–2021) and Raúl's (1995–2011) record of scoring in the UEFA Champions League for 17 calendar years running.
All stats are group stage to final only