Champions League quarter-final draw: Bayern vs Paris rematch

Champions League quarter-final draw

6 & 14 April

Manchester City (ENG) vs Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Liverpool (ENG)

7 & 13 April

Porto (POR) vs Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern München (GER) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)﻿



Champions League semi-final draw

Meet the last eight

Bayern / Paris vs Man. City / Dortmund

Real Madrid / Liverpool vs Porto / Chelsea

When are the games?

The quarter-final first legs take place on Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 April, with the returns set for Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 April. The semi-final ties are scheduled for 27/28 April and 4/5 May.



What if the scores are level?

If ties are level after 180 minutes they are decided on away goals, first and foremost. If teams still can't be separated, it goes to extra time. If both teams score the same number of goals during the 30 additional minutes, away goals count double. If there are no further goals in extra time, the tie goes to a penalty shoot-out (alternate takers).

How the draw worked

It was a straight draw, with all the teams in the same pot and with no seeding or country protection.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winner of semi-final 1 will be considered the home team for this season's final, which is being staged at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday 29 May.

How does the rest of the season look?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 6/7 April

Second legs: 13/14 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 27/28 April

Second legs: 4/5 May

Final

Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul: 29 May