UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Porto vs Chelsea games to be played in Seville

Tuesday 30 March 2021

Both legs of the quarter-final are to be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium
Sevilla's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium Getty Images

07/04/2021: Porto vs Chelsea
13/04/2021: Chelsea vs Porto

UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving Porto and Chelsea will now both be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Porto and Chelsea for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 30 March 2021