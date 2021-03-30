Porto vs Chelsea games to be played in Seville

UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second leg matches involving Porto and Chelsea will now both be played at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville. The dates of the matches (7 April and 13 April 2021) and the kick-off times (21:00CET) will remain the same.

UEFA would like to thank Porto and Chelsea for their support and close cooperation, as well as the Portuguese Football Federation, The Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Sevilla for their assistance and agreeing to stage the matches.