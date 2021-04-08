Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 8 April 2021
Chelsea's defence and Paris's attack dominate the quarter-final first-leg Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points
Defenders
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 7 points
Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 13 points
Midfielders
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 8 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 8 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 12 points
Forwards
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 10 points
Neymar (Paris) – 9 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.