Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 7 points

Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 13 points

Midfielders

Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) – 7 points

Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 8 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 8 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 8 points

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Forwards

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 10 points

Neymar (Paris) – 9 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

