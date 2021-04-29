UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday 29 April 2021

All four semi-finalists are well represented in our latest Fantasy Football Team of the Week.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man. City) – 3 points

Defenders

Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 6 points﻿
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 6 points
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 5 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 9 points
Ángel Di María (Paris) – 6 points
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) - 4 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 7 points
Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 6 points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 29 April 2021