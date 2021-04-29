Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Ederson (Man. City) – 3 points

Defenders

Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points

Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 6 points﻿

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 6 points

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 5 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 9 points

Ángel Di María (Paris) – 6 points

İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) - 4 points

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 7 points

Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 6 points

Forwards

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 6 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.