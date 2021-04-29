Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 29 April 2021
All four semi-finalists are well represented in our latest Fantasy Football Team of the Week.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Ederson (Man. City) – 3 points
Defenders
Marquinhos (Paris) – 8 points
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) – 6 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 6 points
Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man. City) – 5 points
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 9 points
Ángel Di María (Paris) – 6 points
İlkay Gündoğan (Man. City) - 4 points
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City) – 7 points
Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 6 points
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.