Manchester City become the 42nd European Cup finalists

Manchester City have become the ninth English side to reach the final of Europe’s top club competition with their semi-final victory over Paris. City will also be the 42nd team overall to feature in the showpiece, making their final debut less than 12 months after Paris's own first appearance on the biggest stage.

Full list of European Cup finalists

1 Real Madrid (first final 1956)

2 Reims (1956)

3 Fiorentina (1957)

4 AC Milan (1958)

5 Eintracht Frankfurt (1960)

6 Benfica (1961)

7 Barcelona (1961)

8 Inter Milan (1964)

9 Partizan (1966)

10 Celtic (1967)

11 Manchester United (1968)

12 Ajax (1969)

13 Feyenoord (1970)

14 Panathinaikos (1971)

15 Juventus (1973)

16 Bayern München (1974)

17 Atlético Madrid (1974)

18 Leeds United (1975)

19 Saint-Étienne (1976)

20 Liverpool (1977)

Watch goals from all six of Bayern's European Cup wins

21 Borussia Mönchengladbach (1977)

22 Club Brugge (1978)

23 Nottingham Forest (1979)

24 Malmö (1979)

25 Hamburg (1980)

26 Aston Villa (1982)

27 Roma (1984)

28 Steaua București (1986)

29 Porto (1987)

30 PSV Eindhoven (1988)

31 Crvena zvezda (1991)

32 Marseille (1991)

33 Sampdoria (1992)

34 Borussia Dortmund (1997)

35 Valencia (2000)

36 Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

37 Monaco (2004)

38 Arsenal (2006)

39 Chelsea (2008)

40 Tottenham Hotspur (2019)

41 Paris Saint-Germain (2020)

42 Manchester City (2021)

Number of different finalists by nation

2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

9: England (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur)

6: Germany (Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg)

6: Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Internazionale, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria)

5: France (Marseille, Monaco, Reims, Saint-Étienne, Paris Saint-Germain)

4: Spain (Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)

3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto

2 Serbia (Crvena zvezda, Partizan)

1: Belgium (Club Brugge)

1: Greece (Panathinaikos)

1: Romania (Steaua București)

1: Scotland (Celtic)

1: Sweden (Malmö)

Full list of European Cup winners

2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)

1 Real Madrid (first win 1956)

2 Benfica (1961)

3 AC Milan (1963)

4 Internazionale (1964)

5 Celtic (1967)

6 Manchester United (1968)

7 Feyenoord (1970)

8 Ajax (1971)

9 Bayern München (1974)

10 Liverpool (1977)

11 Nottingham Forest (1979)

12 Aston Villa (1982)

13 Hamburg (1983)

14 Juventus (1985)

15 Steaua București (1986)

16 Porto (1987)

17 PSV Eindhoven (1988)

18 Crvena zvezda (1991)

19 Marseille (1993)

20 Barcelona (1992)

21 Borussia Dortmund (1997)

22 Chelsea (2012)

Number of different winners by nation

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

5: England (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest)

3: Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg)

3: Italy (AC Milan, Internazionale, Juventus)

3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto)

2: Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

1: France (Marseille)

1: Romania (Steaua București)

1: Scotland (Celtic)

1: Serbia (Crvena zvezda)