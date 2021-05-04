UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Manchester City become the 42nd European Cup finalists

Tuesday 4 May 2021

Manchester City will be the 42nd side to feature in a European Cup final.

Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate against Paris
Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne celebrate against Paris AFP via Getty Images

Manchester City have become the ninth English side to reach the final of Europe’s top club competition with their semi-final victory over Paris. City will also be the 42nd team overall to feature in the showpiece, making their final debut less than 12 months after Paris's own first appearance on the biggest stage.

Full list of European Cup finalists

1 Real Madrid (first final 1956)
2 Reims (1956)
3 Fiorentina (1957)
4 AC Milan (1958)
5 Eintracht Frankfurt (1960)
6 Benfica (1961)
7 Barcelona (1961)
8 Inter Milan (1964)
9 Partizan (1966)
10 Celtic (1967)
11 Manchester United (1968)
12 Ajax (1969)
13 Feyenoord (1970)
14 Panathinaikos (1971)
15 Juventus (1973)
16 Bayern München (1974)
17 Atlético Madrid (1974)
18 Leeds United (1975)
19 Saint-Étienne (1976)
20 Liverpool (1977)

Watch goals from all six of Bayern's European Cup wins
Watch goals from all six of Bayern's European Cup wins

21 Borussia Mönchengladbach (1977)
22 Club Brugge (1978)
23 Nottingham Forest (1979)
24 Malmö (1979)
25 Hamburg (1980)
26 Aston Villa (1982)
27 Roma (1984)
28 Steaua București (1986)
29 Porto (1987)
30 PSV Eindhoven (1988)
31 Crvena zvezda (1991)
32 Marseille (1991)
33 Sampdoria (1992)
34 Borussia Dortmund (1997)
35 Valencia (2000)
36 Bayer Leverkusen (2002)
37 Monaco (2004)
38 Arsenal (2006)
39 Chelsea (2008)
40 Tottenham Hotspur (2019)
41 Paris Saint-Germain (2020)
42 Manchester City (2021)

Number of different finalists by nation

2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
2006 final highlights: Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

9: England (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur)
6: Germany (Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg)
6: Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Internazionale, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria)
5: France (Marseille, Monaco, Reims, Saint-Étienne, Paris Saint-Germain)
4: Spain (Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)
3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)
2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto
2 Serbia (Crvena zvezda, Partizan)
1: Belgium (Club Brugge)
1: Greece (Panathinaikos)
1: Romania (Steaua București)
1: Scotland (Celtic)
1: Sweden (Malmö)

Full list of European Cup winners

2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)
2012 final highlights: Chelsea 1-1 Bayern (4-3 pens)

1 Real Madrid (first win 1956)
2 Benfica (1961)
3 AC Milan (1963)
4 Internazionale (1964)
5 Celtic (1967)
6 Manchester United (1968)
7 Feyenoord (1970)
8 Ajax (1971)
9 Bayern München (1974)
10 Liverpool (1977)
11 Nottingham Forest (1979)
12 Aston Villa (1982)
13 Hamburg (1983)
14 Juventus (1985)
15 Steaua București (1986)
16 Porto (1987)
17 PSV Eindhoven (1988)
18 Crvena zvezda (1991)
19 Marseille (1993)
20 Barcelona (1992)
21 Borussia Dortmund (1997)
22 Chelsea (2012)

Number of different winners by nation

2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern
2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

5: England (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest)
3: Germany (Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Hamburg)
3: Italy (AC Milan, Internazionale, Juventus)
3: Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)
2: Portugal (Benfica, Porto)
2: Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)
1: France (Marseille)
1: Romania (Steaua București)
1: Scotland (Celtic)
1: Serbia (Crvena zvezda)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 4 May 2021