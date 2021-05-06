Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 6 May 2021
Article summary
Our latest Team of the Week contains seven players from one finalist club and four from the other.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points
Defenders
Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 8 points
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 6 points
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 7 points
Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 7 points
Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 7 points
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 6 points
Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 7 points
Phil Foden (Man. City) – 6 points
Forwards
Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 6 points