Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 7 points

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 8 points

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – 6 points

Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 7 points

Rúben Dias (Man. City) – 7 points

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 7 points

Midfielders

Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 14 points

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 6 points

﻿Mason Mount (Chelsea) – 7 points

Phil Foden (Man. City) – 6 points

Forwards

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 6 points