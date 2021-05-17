Champions League final predicted line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.

Watch all Chelsea's goals so far

Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Josep Guardiola is no stranger to a selection curveball in big games, but the most obvious question marks appear to be over the identities of his left-back and holding midfielder. Oleksandr Zinchenko and club captain Fernandinho got the nod for the semi-final second leg, providing leadership and a greater accent on defence; João Cancelo and Rodri are more attacking options.

Every Man. City goal en route to the final

Possible XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount

Like Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel has an established formation (with the odd tweak) but the personnel is a moveable feast. César Azpilicueta could drop into the back three, with Reece James in right midfield. Marcos Alonso is vying with Ben Chilwell on the opposite flank, while Mateo Kovačić could get the nod over Jorginho. Further forward, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulišić would provide more direct running and Olivier Giroud a target man.