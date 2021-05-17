Champions League final predicted line-ups and team news
Monday 17 May 2021
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com considers all the UEFA Champions League final selection possibilities.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.Fantasy: Make your transfers
Manchester City
Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden
Josep Guardiola is no stranger to a selection curveball in big games, but the most obvious question marks appear to be over the identities of his left-back and holding midfielder. Oleksandr Zinchenko and club captain Fernandinho got the nod for the semi-final second leg, providing leadership and a greater accent on defence; João Cancelo and Rodri are more attacking options.Live build-up: Champions League final
Chelsea
Possible XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount
Like Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel has an established formation (with the odd tweak) but the personnel is a moveable feast. César Azpilicueta could drop into the back three, with Reece James in right midfield. Marcos Alonso is vying with Ben Chilwell on the opposite flank, while Mateo Kovačić could get the nod over Jorginho. Further forward, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulišić would provide more direct running and Olivier Giroud a target man.