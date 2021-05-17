UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League final predicted line-ups and team news

Monday 17 May 2021

Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com considers all the UEFA Champions League final selection possibilities.

Reece James and Olivier Giroud in Chelsea training
Reece James and Olivier Giroud in Chelsea training Chelsea FC via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final by predicting the line-ups and talking through the major selection dilemmas.

Fantasy: Make your transfers

Manchester City

Watch all Chelsea's goals so far
Watch all Chelsea's goals so far

Possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Gündoğan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Josep Guardiola is no stranger to a selection curveball in big games, but the most obvious question marks appear to be over the identities of his left-back and holding midfielder. Oleksandr Zinchenko and club captain Fernandinho got the nod for the semi-final second leg, providing leadership and a greater accent on defence; João Cancelo and Rodri are more attacking options.

Live build-up: Champions League final


Chelsea

Every Man. City goal en route to the final
Every Man. City goal en route to the final

Possible XI: Mendy; Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kanté, Chilwell; Havertz, Werner, Mount

Like Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel has an established formation (with the odd tweak) but the personnel is a moveable feast. César Azpilicueta could drop into the back three, with Reece James in right midfield. Marcos Alonso is vying with Ben Chilwell on the opposite flank, while Mateo Kovačić could get the nod over Jorginho. Further forward, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulišić would provide more direct running and Olivier Giroud a target man.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 17 May 2021

Related Items

Final records and statistics
05/05/2021
Live

Final records and statistics

We open the final record book for the lowdown on all the milestones.
Meet the finalists
17/05/2021
Live

Meet the finalists

Manchester City will face Chelsea in this season's UEFA Champions League final.
All you need to know about the final
17/05/2021
Live

All you need to know about the final

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final will take place on Saturday 29 May.
2021 final: Porto
13/05/2021
Live

2021 final: Porto

The Estádio do Dragão will host the decider on Saturday 29 May.
Final records and statistics
05/05/2021
Live

Final records and statistics

We open the final record book for the lowdown on all the milestones.