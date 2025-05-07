Champions League final records and statistics

We keep track of all the records and milestones from UEFA Champions League finals down the years.

Final stats handbook

Players

Which player has won the most Champions League titles?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his fifth Champions League title VI-Images via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League

6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

4 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

4 Casemiro (Real Madrid)

4 Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

4 Isco (Real Madrid)

4 Marcelo (Real Madrid)

4 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

4 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, Milan)

Kroos actually has six Champions League titles to his name but took part in only five final triumphs, missing out in 2013, while Casemiro, who has five wins, suffered the same fate in 2014. Bale, Isco and Marcelo also have five titles to their name but only appeared in four final wins, having remained on the bench for the 2022 decider.

Nacho has also been a member of six victorious squads but only featured in the final in 2018 and 2024, while several other players have four titles to their name but only three final appearances:

Lionel Messi: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

Gerard Piqué: 2008*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Man United, Barcelona)

Raphaël Varane: 2014, 2016*, 2017, 2018 (Real Madrid)

Xavi Hernández: 2006*, 2009, 2011, 2015 (Barcelona)

*Did not play in the final

Madrid's Lucas Vázquez has featured in five victorious squads but only appeared in three finals, in 2016, 2022 and 2024, while Mateo Kovačić has four winners' medals but only a single final appearance, in Chelsea's 2021 victory.

European Cup (all time)

6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

5 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

5 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

5 José María Zárraga (Real Madrid)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Which player has made the most appearances in the Champions League final?

UEFA Champions League

6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

6 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Patrice Evra (Monaco, Man United, Juventus)

5 Clarence Seedorf (Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan)

5 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Man United)



European Cup (all time)

8 Francisco Gento (Real Madrid)

8 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

7 Alfredo di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

6 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

6 Toni Kroos (Bayern, Real Madrid)

6 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

6 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Which player has scored most goals in Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United, Real Madrid)

3 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2 Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2 Daniele Massaro (AC Milan)

2 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

2 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2 Raúl González (Real Madrid)

2 Mario Mandžukić (Bayern, Juventus)

2 Hernán Crespo (AC Milan)

2 Diego Milito (Inter)

2 Karl-Heinz Riedle (Dortmund)

2 Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Watch Ronaldo score twice in the 2017 final

European Cup (all time)

7 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)

7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)

4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United/Real Madrid)

3 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

3 Eusébio (Benfica)

3 Sandro Mazzola (Inter)

3 Gerd Müller (Bayern)

3 Pierino Prati (AC Milan)

3 Héctor Rial (Real Madrid)



Which players have scored more than once in a Champions League final?

UEFA Champions League

2 Gareth Bale (Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool, 26/05/2018)

2 Hernán Crespo (AC Milan 3-3aet Liverpool, Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 25/05/2005)

2 Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 23/05/2007)

2 Daniele Massaro (AC Milan 4-0 Barcelona, 18/05/1994)

2 Diego Milito (Bayern 0-2 Inter, 22/05/2010)

2 Karl-Heinz Riedle (Dortmund 3-1 Juventus, 28/05/1997)

2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid, 03/06/2017)

European Cup (all time)

4 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid vs Frankfurt, 18/05/1960)

Coaches

Which coach has won the most Champions League titles?

UEFA Champions League

5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022, 2024)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

3 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011; Man City 2023)

European Cup (all time)

5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022, 2024)

3 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978, 1981)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

3 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011; Man City 2023)

Watch Ancelotti win the 2007 title with Milan

Which coach has reached the most Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

6 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2005, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022, 2024)

4 Marcello Lippi (Juventus 1996, 1997, 1998, 2003)

4 Sir Alex Ferguson (Man United 1999, 2008, 2009, 2011)

4 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011; Man City 2021, 2023)

4 Jürgen Klopp (Dortmund 2013; Liverpool 2018, 2019, 2022)

4 Miguel Muñoz (Real Madrid 1960, 1962, 1964, 1966)

Which coach has won the most consecutive Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)



European Cup (all time)

3 Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid 2016, 2017, 2018)

2 Luis Carniglia (Real Madrid 1958, 1959)

2 Brian Clough (Nottingham Forest 1979, 1980)

2 Béla Guttman (Benfica 1961, 1962)

2 Helenio Herrera (Inter 1964, 1965)

2 Ștefan Kovács (Ajax 1972, 1973)

2 Dettmar Kramer (Bayern 1975, 1976)

2 Bob Paisley (Liverpool 1977, 1978)

2 Arrigo Sacchi (AC Milan 1989, 1990)

2 José Villalonga (Real Madrid 1956, 1957)

Who has coached multiple clubs in the Champions League final?

UEFA Champions League

5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022, 2024)

2 Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998; Bayern 2013)

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997; Bayern 2001)

2 Jürgen Klopp (Dortmund 2013; Liverpool 2018, 2019, 2022)

2 José Mourinho (Porto 2004; Inter 2010)

2 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011; Man City 2021, 2023)

2 Thomas Tuchel (Paris 2020; Chelsea 2021)

2 Luis Enrique (Barcelona 2015; Paris 2025)

Watch highlights of the 2010 final

European Cup (all time)

5 Carlo Ancelotti (AC Milan 2003, 2007; Real Madrid 2014, 2022, 2024)

2 Ernst Happel (Feyenoord 1970; Hamburg 1983)

2 Jupp Heynckes (Real Madrid 1998; Bayern 2013)

2 Ottmar Hitzfeld (Dortmund 1997; Bayern 2001)

2 Jürgen Klopp (Dortmund 2013; Liverpool 2018, 2019, 2022)

2 José Mourinho (Porto 2004; Inter 2010)

2 Louis van Gaal (Ajax 1995, 1996; Bayern 2010)

2 Thomas Tuchel (Paris 2020; Chelsea 2021)

2 Pep Guardiola (Barcelona 2009, 2011; Man City 2021, 2023)

2 Luis Enrique (Barcelona 2015; Paris 2025)

Clubs



Which club has played in most Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League ﻿(including 2024/25)

9 Real Madrid

6 AC Milan

6 Bayern

6 Juventus

5 Barcelona

5 Liverpool

4 Man United



European Cup (all time, including 2024/25)

18 Real Madrid

11 AC Milan

11 Bayern

10 Liverpool

9 Juventus

8 Barcelona

7 Benfica

7 Inter

6 Ajax

Which club has played in the most successive Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

3 AC Milan (1992/93–1994/95)

3 Juventus (1995/96–1997/98)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

European Cup (all time)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

3 AC Milan (1992/93–1994/95)

3 Ajax (1970/71–1972/73)

3 Benfica (1960/61–1962/63)

3 Bayern (1973/74–1975/76)

3 Juventus (1995/96-1997/98)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

Which club has the most successive Champions League final wins?

UEFA Champions League

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

European Cup (all time)

5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)

3 Ajax (1970/71–1972/73)

3 Bayern (1973/74–1975/76)

3 Real Madrid (2015/16–2017/18)

Which club has the most successive Champions League final losses?

UEFA Champions League/European Cup

2 Juventus (1996/97–1997/98)

2 Valencia (1999/2000–2000/01)



Which club has won the most Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

9 Real Madrid

4 Barcelona

3 AC Milan

3 Bayern

2 Chelsea

2 Liverpool

2 Man United

2015 final highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Juventus

European Cup (all time)

15 Real Madrid

7 AC Milan

6 Liverpool

6 Bayern

5 Barcelona

Which club has lost the most Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

5 Juventus

3 Bayern

3 AC Milan

3 Liverpool

2 Atlético

2 Dortmund

2 Man United

2 Valencia



European Cup (all time)

7 Juventus

5 Bayern

5 Benfica

4 AC Milan

4 Liverpool

3 Atlético

3 Barcelona

3 Inter

3 Real Madrid



Which club has scored the most goals in Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

21 Real Madrid

10 Barcelona

9 AC Milan

7 Liverpool

6 Bayern

4 Dortmund

4 Juventus

4 Man United

Madrid lift the trophy in 2016

European Cup (all time)

45 Real Madrid

22 AC Milan

15 Bayern

13 Barcelona

13 Liverpool

Which club has conceded the most goals in Champions League finals?

UEFA Champions League

12 Juventus

9 Liverpool

7 Barcelona

7 Bayern

7 Man United

6 AC Milan

5 Atlético

5 Dortmund

5 Real Madrid

European Cup (all time)

23 Real Madrid

14 Juventus

13 Benfica

12 Liverpool

11 AC Milan

11 Bayern



What is the biggest win in a Champions League final?

UEFA Champions League

4-0 AC Milan vs Barcelona (18/05/1994)

European Cup (all time)

7-3 Real Madrid vs Frankfurt (18/05/1960)

4-0 Bayern vs Atlético (17/05/1974 – replay, initial final finished 1-1)

4-0 AC Milan vs Steaua (24/05/1989)

4-0 AC Milan vs Barcelona (18/05/1994)

Which Champions League final had the most goals?

UEFA Champions League

6 Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (aet; Liverpool win 3-2 on pens, 25/05/2005)



European Cup (all time)

10 Real Madrid 7-3 Frankfurt (18/05/1960)

Miscellaneous

Who is the oldest player to appear in a Champions League/European Cup final?

41 years 86 days Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1982/83)

Dino Zoff is the oldest player to have appeared in a final ©UEFA.com

Who is the oldest scorer in a Champions League/European Cup final?

36 years 333 days Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 3-3 ﻿Liverpool – aet, 2-3 pens – 2004/05)

Who is the oldest player to win a Champions League/European Cup final?

38 years 331 days Paolo Maldini (AC Milan 2-1 Liverpool, 2006/07)

Who is the oldest player to lose a Champions League/European Cup final?

41 years 86 days Dino Zoff (Hamburg 1-0 Juventus, 1982/83)



Who is the youngest player to appear in a Champions League/European Cup final?

18 years 139 days António Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62)

Who is the youngest scorer in a Champions League/European Cup final?

18 years 327 days Patrick Kluivert (Ajax 1-0 AC Milan, 1994/95)

Who is the youngest player to win a Champions League/European Cup final?



18 years 139 days António Simões (Benfica 5-3 Real Madrid, 1961/62)

Who is the youngest player to lose a Champions League/European Cup final?

18 years 307 days Kiki Musampa (Ajax 1-1 Juventus, aet, 2-4 pens, 1995/96)



Which Champions League/European Cup finals were decided in extra time?

Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (1957/58 – 2-2 after 90 minutes)

Man United 4-1 Benfica (1967/68 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Feyenoord 2-1 Celtic (1969/70 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Sampdoria 0-1 Barcelona (1991/92 – 0-0 after 90 minutes)

Real Madrid 4-1 Atlético (2013/14 – 1-1 after 90 minutes)

Which Champions League/European Cup finals were decided on penalties?

Liverpool 1-1 Roma (1983/84 – 4-2 pens)

Steaua 0-0 Barcelona (1985/86 – 2-0 pens)

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica (1987/88 – 6-5 pens)

Crvena zvezda 0-0 Marseille (1990/91 – 5-3 pens)

Juventus 1-1 Ajax (1995/96 – 4-2 pens)

Bayern 1-1 Valencia (2000/01 – 5-4 pens)

Juventus 0-0 AC Milan (2002/03 – 2-3 pens)

AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (2004/05 – 2-3 pens)

Man United 1-1 Chelsea (2007/08 – 6-5 pens)

Bayern 1-1 Chelsea (2011/12 – 3-4 pens)

Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético (2015/16 – 5-3 pens)

Has a Champions League/European Cup final ever gone to a replay?

4-0 Bayern vs Atlético (17/05/1974 – initial final finished 1-1 on 15/05/1974)

Which team has the best win percentage in Champions League/European Cup finals?

100% Nottingham Forest, Porto (W2 L0), Aston Villa, Crvena zvezda, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven (W1 L0)

83.3% Real Madrid (W15 L3)

66.6% Ajax (W4 L2)

66.6% Chelsea (W2 L1)

63.6% AC Milan (W7 L4)

62.5% Barcelona (W5 L3)

Nottingham Forest have a perfect record in finals ©Getty Images

Which country has the most different Champions League/European Cup finalists?

9 England (Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham)

6 Italy (AC Milan, Fiorentina, Inter, Juventus, Roma, Sampdoria)

6 Germany (Bayern, Dortmund, Mönchengladbach, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Leverkusen)

5 France (Paris, Marseille, Monaco, St-Étienne, Stade de Reims)

4 Spain (Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia)

3 Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

2 Portugal (Benfica, Porto)

Which country has the most different Champions League/European Cup winners?

6 England (Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Nottingham Forest)

3 Italy (AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus)

3 Netherlands (Ajax, Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven)

3 Germany (Bayern, Dortmund, Hamburg)

2 Spain (Barcelona, Real Madrid)

2 Portugal (Benfica, Porto)

Which country has the most Champions League/European Cup finalists?

31 Spain (Real Madrid 18, Barcelona 8, Atlético 3, Valencia 2)

30 Italy (AC Milan 11, Juventus 9, Inter 7, Fiorentina 1, Roma 1, Sampdoria 1)

26 England (Liverpool 10, Man United 5, Chelsea 3, Man City 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Arsenal 1, Aston Villa 1, Leeds United 1, ﻿Tottenham 1)

19 Germany (Bayern 11, Dortmund 3, Hamburg 2, Mönchengladbach 1, Leverkusen 1, Frankfurt 1)

9 Portugal (Benfica 7, Porto 2)

8 France (Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, Paris 2, Monaco 1, St-Étienne 1)

8 Netherlands (Ajax 6, PSV Eindhoven 1, Feyenoord 1)

2 Scotland (Celtic 2)

2 Romania (Steaua 2)

2 Serbia (Crvena zvezda 1, Partizan 1)***

1 Belgium (Club Brugge 1)

1 Greece (Panathinaikos 1)

1 Sweden (Malmö 1)



***Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia