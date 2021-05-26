UEFA Champions League: 2020/21 season in numbers

1 When Paris eliminated Bayern in the last eight, it was the first instance in UEFA Champions League history of the previous season's losing finalists eliminating the holders in the knockout stages.

2 Josep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel became the seventh and eighth coaches to reach the UEFA Champions League final with two different teams after Ottmar Hitzfeld, Louis Van Gaal, José Mourinho, Jupp Heynckes, Carlo Ancelotti and Jürgen Klopp.

4 For the first time in UEFA Champions League history, four managers from the same country (Germany) reached the quarter-finals in the same season: Edin Terzić (Dortmund), Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool), Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea) and Hansi Flick (Bayern).

4 Paris's win at Manchester United on 2 December made it the first head-to-head in the competition's history to produce victories for the away side in each of the first four meetings.

5 Liverpool's 5-0 victory at Atalanta was the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.

6 Barcelona's Ronald Koeman became the fifth coach to take charge of at least six teams in the UEFA Champions League after Carlo Ancelotti (eight), Claudio Ranieri, José Mourinho and Rafael Benítez (all six).

8 Manchester City boss Guardiola reached his eighth UEFA Champions League semi-final – the joint-most in the history of the competition alongside Mourinho.

11 Manchester City's 11 wins in this season's UEFA Champions League equals the most by a team in a single campaign since the current competition format was introduced in 2003/04. Real Madrid (2013/14), Barcelona (2014/15) and Bayern (2019/20) were the others to record 11 victories – all three won the trophy.

13 Barcelona had appeared in 13 successive UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, a competition record, before losing to Paris in the last 16. They had also topped their group for 13 seasons in a row before being overhauled by Juventus on Matchday 6 this time around.

13 Marseille set a record of 13 consecutive UEFA Champions League defeats before beating Olympiacos 2-1 on Matchday 5.

15 Bayern established a new landmark UEFA Champions League winning streak of 15 games before drawing at Atlético de Madrid on Matchday 5. The Bavarian side are currently unbeaten in a record 18 away games in the competition.

17 On Matchday 1, Jude Bellingham (17 years 113 days) became the youngest English player ever to start a UEFA Champions League game, overtaking Phil Foden (17 years 192 days). In the round of 16 first leg, the Dortmund midfielder (17 years and 233 days) also became the youngest ever English player to start a game in the knockout stages, taking the record off Foden again.

17 In the round of 16, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi (both 2005–2021) equalled the record of Raúl González (1995–2011) by scoring in the UEFA Champions League for 17 calendar years running.

18 Kevin De Bruyne's opener in the quarter-final first leg against Dortmund meant Manchester City had scored 18 goals since they last conceded in the UEFA Champions League – the longest run of unanswered goals in the competition's history. Marco Reus's equaliser ended the streak.

20 Erling Haaland (20 years 231 days) became the youngest ever player to reach 20 goals in the UEFA Champions League, breaking the previous record set by Kylian Mbappé (21 years 355 days), in the round of 16 second leg against Sevilla. He also only took 14 games to notch 20 in the competition – ten fewer than previous record holder Harry Kane.

20 Neymar became the first player in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to notch 20 goals for two different teams (Barcelona and Paris).

22 Mohamed Salah's goal at Midtjylland on Matchday 6 was his 22nd for Liverpool in the competition (group stage to final), taking him past Steven Gerrard as the club's highest scorer in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League.

25 In the round of 16 second leg against Barcelona, Mbappé (22 years 80 days) became the youngest player to reach 25 UEFA Champions League goals, breaking Messi's record (22 years 286 days).

26 Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko (16 years 18 days) became the youngest player to ever appear in the UEFA Champions League, on Matchday 6. The previous record by Céléstine Babayaro (16 years 87 days) had stood for more than 26 years.

27 Marcus Rashford became the fifth player in UEFA Champions League history to score a hat-trick as a substitute when he struck three times at home to Leipzig. His 27 minutes on the pitch were the fewest of any of the five players to achieve that feat in the competition's history.

30 Real Madrid reached a record 30th European Cup semi-final – ten more than any other club – with their 14 in the UEFA Champions League era also a first. Bayern made the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals for a landmark 19th time while Madrid have qualified for the knockout rounds in all of their 25 seasons in the UEFA Champions League.

34 On Matchday 5 against Sevilla, Olivier Giroud (34 years 63 days) became the oldest player to hit a hat-trick in the UEFA Champions League, and the oldest in the European Cup since Real Madrid's Ferenc Puskás (38 years 173 days) against Feyenoord in September 1965. It was also the 17th time that a player had scored four goals or more in a game in the UEFA Champions League era.

38 Bayern's Joshua Kimmich won 38 of his first 50 UEFA Champions League games – the highest number of victories at that stage in the competition's history.

42 Manchester City are the 42nd club to reach the European Cup/UEFA Champions League final and the third newcomer in successive seasons after Tottenham in 2019 and Paris in 2020. They are also the ninth different English team to appear in the decider – no other nation has produced more finalists with Germany and Italy next on the list with six.

48 In the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League, there have been 48 instances of an English side winning the first game of a two-legged knockout tie away from home – all have progressed.

73 Robert Lewandowski moved on to 73 UEFA Champions League goals this season – overtaking Raúl González to become the third highest scorer in the competition's history behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Benzema (71) is now level with former Madrid team-mate Raúl.

75 Dynamo Kyiv's Mircea Lucescu became the oldest manager to ever take charge of a match in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 1 – aged 75 years 83 days.

94 Ivan Rakitić scored Sevilla's quickest ever UEFA Champions League goal (three minutes 52 seconds) and Munir struck their latest (94 minutes ten seconds) in their 2-1 triumph at Krasnodar on Matchday 4.

133 İrfan Can Kahveci's hat-trick for İstanbul Başakşehir against Leipzig on Matchday 5 was the 133rd in the competition but only the third time the scorer finished on the losing side after Ronaldo, for Real Madrid against Manchester United in April 2003, and Gareth Bale, for Tottenham versus Inter in October 2010. It was also the first treble comprising three goals from outside the area since United's Wayne Rooney against Fenerbahçe in September 2004.

750 Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his 750th career goal for club and country against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 5. It was also his first UEFA Champions League goal against that opponent since 7 November 2007 (13 years and 25 days ago) – the biggest gap between goals by a player against an opposing team in UEFA Champions League history.