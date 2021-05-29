Marshmello on creating a party vibe at the UEFA Champions League final, and backing Chelsea for the title

Marshmello is backing Chelsea to take the party into the early hours of the morning in Porto after he plays the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi®.

"Soccer history I don't know the most about, but once I started getting into soccer, probably ten years ago, it was always Chelsea," the 29-year-old US DJ and producer told UEFA.com. "I'm backing them. I know it's been a long road for both teams. Genuinely, I just want a good game – but I would love to see Chelsea come out on top."

Marshmello is also aiming to create an unforgettable spectacle that will thrill fans at the stadium and those watching from home. "It will be a wild performance," he says. "The virtual aspects, the performance aspects of it, everything inbetween: it's just great and I'm really excited. It's unique across the board."

While the perma-helmeted Marshmallo has had massive global hits with Silence, Wolves, Friends, Happier and Alone, he knows he is taking a major step up by playing to a colossal worldwide audience at the UEFA Champions League final. "I'm not going to lie; it's a little nerve-wracking," he says. "This is by far, definitely, the largest performance [I have done]."

Marshmello has some tips to aspiring dressing room deejays. "You gotta read the room," he says. "You've got to see what everyone's vibing with. If you play a song and people like it, maybe stick to that energy, that vibe, maybe even that genre, and keep it going."

Marshmello will be sticking to those principles in Porto, and is promising that eagle-eyed viewers will be able to get something of a sneak preview of his upcoming fourth album in Porto too. "In this performance, there are secret little hidden somethings that you'll be able to pick out and it is actually the tracklist for my album," he explains. "That's a secret."