UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Marshmello performs unique set at the UEFA Champions League final

Saturday 29 May 2021

"It was a wild performance," said the star of the opening ceremony at the Estádio do Dragão.

Marshmello on #UCL Final Opening Ceremony
Marshmello on #UCL Final Opening Ceremony

Marshmello was left buzzing after a "wild performance" in Porto as he played the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony, presented by Pepsi®.

The US DJ and producer helped set the mood at the Estádio do Dragão as Selena Gomez and Khalid joined him for a spectacular immersive performance before kick-off between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Developed in partnership with multi-award-winning creative director, Es Devlin, and using real-time virtual production and Game Engine technology, the show used 3D camera tracking to integrate Marshmello into a world of his own imagination, and create an unforgettable spectacle that thrilled fans at the stadium and those watching from home.

"It was a wild performance," he said. "The virtual aspects, the performance aspects of it, everything in between: it was just great. It was unique across the board."

While the perma-helmeted Marshmallo has had massive global hits with Silence, Wolves, Friends, Happier and Alone, he knows he took a major step up by playing to a colossal worldwide audience at the UEFA Champions League final. "This is by far, definitely, the largest performance [I have done]," he said.

Marshmello also had some tips for aspiring dressing-room deejays. "You gotta read the room," he said. "You've got to see what everyone's vibing with. If you play a song and people like it, maybe stick to that energy, that vibe, maybe even that genre, and keep it going."

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Saturday 29 May 2021