Champions League final Player of the Match: N'Golo Kanté

N'Golo Kanté has been named player of the match for the 2021 UEFA Champions League final after helping Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto.



The French international was a consistently solid presence in the Blues midfield, harrying his City counterparts and thwarting attacks with shrewd interceptions. Likewise named player of the match in both of Chelsea's semi-final contests with Real Madrid, Kanté also put in a crucial tackle on Kevin De Bruyne early in the second half and looked to carry the ball forward whenever possible.

Azpilicueta hails 'special' Kanté

UEFA Technical Observers John Peacock and Patrick Vieira: "A massive influence in the middle third of the pitch both with and without the ball. Forms an excellent partnership with Jorginho."

Previous final Player of the Matches

2020: Kingsley Coman (Bayern)

2019: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

2018: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

2016: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

2015: Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona)

2014: Ángel Di María (Real Madrid)

2013: Arjen Robben (Bayern München)

2012: Didier Drogba (Chelsea)

2011: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Diego Milito was player of the match in the 2010 final AFP via Getty Images

2010: Diego Milito (Inter Milan)

2009: Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)

2008: Edwin van der Sar (Manchester United)

2007: Filippo Inzaghi (AC Milan)

2006: Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona)

2005: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

2004: Deco (Porto)

2003: Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

2002: Zinédine Zidane (Real Madrid)

2001: Oliver Kahn (Bayern München)