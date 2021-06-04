Mehdi Taremi bicycle kick voted fans' Goal of the Tournament
Friday 4 June 2021
Article summary
Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea has been voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.
Article top media content
Article body
Almost 1.3 million votes were cast as fans selected Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea in the quarter-finals as their 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.
UEFA's Technical Observers selected their top ten goals of the season soon after the final, with that shortlist then going to a fan vote on Monday 31 May. Taremi received more than 750,000 votes.
Fans' Goal of the Tournament top three
1. Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
2. Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
3. Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
UEFA Technical Observers' ten-goal shortlist
Mehdi Taremi, Chelsea 0-1 Porto
13/04/2021: quarter-finals, second leg
Alassane Pléa, Shakhtar 0-6 Mönchengladbach
03/11/2020: Matchday 3
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea
27/04/2021: semi-finals, first leg
Luka Modrić, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
Lionel Messi, Paris 1-1 Barcelona
10/03/2021: round of 16, second leg
Olivier Giroud, Atlético 0-1 Chelsea
23/02/2020: round of 16, first leg
Neymar, Paris 5-1 İstanbul Başakşehir
09/12/2020: Matchday 6
Manor Solomon, Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar
21/10/2020: Matchday 1
Angeliño, Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir
20/10/2020: Matchday 1
Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona 1-4 Paris
16/02/2021: round of 16, first leg