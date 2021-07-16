Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final, Munich moved to 2025

Following the relocation of the 2021 UEFA Champions League final to Porto, the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will now stage the 2023 decider.

Furthermore, the European Club Season Kick-Off event, which includes the draws for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League will take place in Istanbul at the end of August both for the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Upcoming UEFA Champions League finals 2022: Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

2023: Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

2024: Wembley Stadium, London, England

2025: Fussball Arena München, Munich, Germany

Istanbul had initially been selected to host the 2020 final, but this was moved to Lisbon, Portugal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the 2021 showpiece was due to take place in Istanbul, only for this too to be relocated – to the Estádio do Dragão – in order to allow 6,000 fans of each team to attend.

The Fussball Arena München will host the 2025 decider UEFA via Getty Images

The 2022 edition will be the second final to be staged in Russia. The first, between Manchester United and Chelsea at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in 2008, ended in an epic penalty shoot-out won by Sir Alex Ferguson's side.

The 2024 final remains at Wembley, while the Fussball Arena München will now host the 2025 event, 13 years after the stadium last staged the game. Bayern were involved on home soil on that occasion, eventually losing to Chelsea on penalties.