Get the latest issue of Champions Journal

It was great to see the Champions League season end with fans back in the stands at the final in Porto. And, in Issue 8 of Champions Journal, we pay tribute to 2020/21 winners Chelsea with a photo gallery of their big day out in the northern Portuguese city.

Just 24 days after the final, the new season was already up and running. Our first stop of 2021/22 was Albania, where Kosovan champions Prishtina won through the preliminary round tournament. From there, on to Bodø in Norway, to learn about the sustainable ethos underpinning a new era at the first-time Norwegian champions.

That's not to say we've shied away from the bright lights and big names in Issue 8. We've talked Neymar and Didier Drogba with DJ and producer Marshmello; family and heroes with Paul Pogba; and Vinícius Júnior's drive to succeed at Real Madrid. And with the Super Cup taking place in Northern Ireland, Jim Gracey tells us tales of Belfast's favourite son, George Best.

Plus Jürgen Klinsmann takes his picks of the 2020/21 campaign, former Chelsea ace Pat Nevin tells us about the art of writing and Sheridan Bird leads us a on a tour of Milan. That and a whole lot more.

Get your copy at champions-journal.com