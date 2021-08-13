UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated

Friday 13 August 2021

A closer look at the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League stats behind the three players vying for each of the four positional awards.

There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign – UEFA.com looks at the stats behind their inclusion.

Positional awards: top tens

Goalkeepers

Goalkeeper of the Season nominees
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 14

Ederson (Man. City)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 7
Goals conceded: 5

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 9
Goals conceded: 3

Defenders

Defender of the Season nominees
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 965
Clean sheets: 7
Goals conceded: 4

Rúben Dias (Man. City)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 970
Clean sheets: 6
Goals conceded: 5

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 922
Clean sheets: 8
Goals conceded: 3

Midfielders

Midfielder of the Season nominees
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)
Appearances: 8
Minutes: 669
Goals: 3
Assists: 4

Jorginho (Chelsea)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,031
Goals: 1
Assists: 1

N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Appearances: 13
Minutes: 709
Goals: 0
Assists: 0

Forwards

Forward of the Season nominees
Erling Haaland (Dortmund)
Appearances: 8
Minutes: 706
Goals: 10
Assists: 2

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 514
Goals: 5
Assists: 0

Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
Appearances: 10
Minutes: 900
Goals: 8
Assists: 3

All stats are for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign only.

2019/20 positional award winners

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defender: Joshua Kimmich
Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne
Forward: Robert Lewandowski

