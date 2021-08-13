Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated
Friday 13 August 2021
Article summary
A closer look at the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League stats behind the three players vying for each of the four positional awards.
Article top media content
Article body
There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign – UEFA.com looks at the stats behind their inclusion.Positional awards: top tens
Goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 4
Goals conceded: 14
Ederson (Man. City)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 7
Goals conceded: 5
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,080
Clean sheets: 9
Goals conceded: 3
Defenders
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 965
Clean sheets: 7
Goals conceded: 4
Rúben Dias (Man. City)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 970
Clean sheets: 6
Goals conceded: 5
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)
Appearances: 11
Minutes: 922
Clean sheets: 8
Goals conceded: 3
Midfielders
Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)
Appearances: 8
Minutes: 669
Goals: 3
Assists: 4
Jorginho (Chelsea)
Appearances: 12
Minutes: 1,031
Goals: 1
Assists: 1
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)
Appearances: 13
Minutes: 709
Goals: 0
Assists: 0
Forwards
Erling Haaland (Dortmund)
Appearances: 8
Minutes: 706
Goals: 10
Assists: 2
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
Appearances: 6
Minutes: 514
Goals: 5
Assists: 0
Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
Appearances: 10
Minutes: 900
Goals: 8
Assists: 3
All stats are for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign only.
2019/20 positional award winners
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer
Defender: Joshua Kimmich
Midfielder: Kevin De Bruyne
Forward: Robert Lewandowski