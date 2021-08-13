Champions League positional awards: why they were nominated

There are three players vying for each of the four positional awards for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign – UEFA.com looks at the stats behind their inclusion.

Goalkeepers

Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1,080

Clean sheets: 4

Goals conceded: 14

Ederson (Man. City)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1,080

Clean sheets: 7

Goals conceded: 5

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1,080

Clean sheets: 9

Goals conceded: 3

Defenders

Defender of the Season nominees

César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 965

Clean sheets: 7

Goals conceded: 4

Rúben Dias (Man. City)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 970

Clean sheets: 6

Goals conceded: 5

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Appearances: 11

Minutes: 922

Clean sheets: 8

Goals conceded: 3

Midfielders

Midfielder of the Season nominees

Kevin De Bruyne (Man. City)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 669

Goals: 3

Assists: 4

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Appearances: 12

Minutes: 1,031

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Appearances: 13

Minutes: 709

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Forwards

Forward of the Season nominees

Erling Haaland (Dortmund)

Appearances: 8

Minutes: 706

Goals: 10

Assists: 2

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 514

Goals: 5

Assists: 0

Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Appearances: 10

Minutes: 900

Goals: 8

Assists: 3

All stats are for the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League campaign only.