Manuel Neuer: Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer has won the Goalkeeper of the Season award for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign.

Neuer enjoyed a stellar season with Bayern, leading them to the treble of UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup. The 34-year-old goalkeeper played every minute of Bayern’s triumphant European campaign, turning in some particularly impressive performances in the Lisbon finals. The award was announced during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Geneva.

Goalkeeper of the Season voting

Log in for free to watch the highlights Manuel Neuer: Champions League goalkeeper of the 2019/20 season

1 Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 376 points

2 Jan Oblak (Atlético) – 92 points

3 Keylor Navas (Paris) – 89 points

4 Anthony Lopes (Lyon) – 46 points

5 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) – 28 points

6 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 18 points

= Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) – 18 points

8 Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) – 15 points

9 Wojciech Szczęsny (Juventus) – 10 points

10 Ederson (Manchester City) – 8 points



Neuer's 2019/20 in numbers

Achievements: UEFA Champions League winner, Bundesliga winner, German Cup winner, UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, Bundesliga Golden Glove

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with the UEFA Champions League trophy FC Bayern via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 11

Clean sheets: 6

Goals conceded: 8

Domestic league

Appearances: 33

Clean sheets: 15

Neuer testimonials

"'Manu' was in amazing form for the whole of 2019/20 and is in a class of his own – amazing, unbelievable."

Joachim Löw, Germany coach

"His quality was unbelievable against us in the UEFA Champions League final. His performance was kind of a distortion of competition. He has taken goalkeeping to new heights."

Thomas Tuchel, Paris coach

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2020 final highlights: Paris 0-1 Bayern

"Manuel is one of a kind. If you look at everything Manuel has won and how much he has contributed to the team's titles, you can say he is one of the very best of all time."

Oliver Kahn, former Bayern and Germany goalkeeper

How Neuer was chosen

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. The player who received the most points in each category was named the winner.