Champions League group stage draw: City vs Paris, United vs Villarreal
Thursday 26 August 2021
Holders Chelsea start their defence against Juventus, Zenit and Malmö following the draw in Istanbul.
UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea are up against Juventus, final hosts Zenit and Malmö after the group stage draw was made in Istanbul.
Manchester City are up against Lionel Messi-powered Paris Saint-Germain in Group A, while Manchester United and Villarreal face a rematch of last season's UEFA Europa League decider in Group F. The fixture list will be set on Saturday.Download the Champions League app
Draw in full
Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Beşiktaş
Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: LOSC Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit , Malmö
Key dates
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
Round of 16 draw: 13 December
Round of 16 first legs: 15/16/22/23 February
Round of 16 second legs: 8/9/15/16 March
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March
Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April
Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April
Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May
Final: 28 May
2022 Champions League final
The final will be held at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday 28 May.