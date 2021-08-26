Champions League group stage draw: City vs Paris, United vs Villarreal

UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea are up against Juventus, final hosts Zenit and Malmö after the group stage draw was made in Istanbul.

Manchester City are up against Lionel Messi-powered Paris Saint-Germain in Group A, while Manchester United and Villarreal face a rematch of last season's UEFA Europa League decider in Group F. The fixture list will be set on Saturday.

Draw in full Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge

Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan

Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Beşiktaş

Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol

Group E: Bayern, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys

Group G: LOSC Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit , Malmö

Key dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Round of 16 draw: 13 December

Round of 16 first legs: 15/16/22/23 February

Round of 16 second legs: 8/9/15/16 March

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April

Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April

Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May

Final: 28 May