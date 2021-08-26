UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League group stage draw: City vs Paris, United vs Villarreal

Thursday 26 August 2021

Holders Chelsea start their defence against Juventus, Zenit and Malmö following the draw in Istanbul.

AFP via Getty Images

UEFA Champions League holders Chelsea are up against Juventus, final hosts Zenit and Malmö after the group stage draw was made in Istanbul.

Manchester City are up against Lionel Messi-powered Paris Saint-Germain in Group A, while Manchester United and Villarreal face a rematch of last season's UEFA Europa League decider in Group F. The fixture list will be set on Saturday.

Download the Champions League app

Draw in full

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge
Group B: Atlético Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan
Group C: Sporting CP, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Beşiktaş
Group D: Inter, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff Tiraspol
Group E: Bayern, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv
Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys
Group G: LOSC Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit , Malmö

Key dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Round of 16 draw: 13 December
Round of 16 first legs: 15/16/22/23 February
Round of 16 second legs: 8/9/15/16 March

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18 March
Quarter-final first legs: 5/6 April
Quarter-final second legs: 12/13 April
Semi-final first legs: 26/27 April
Semi-final second legs: 3/4 May
Final: 28 May

Time to pick your Fantasy side?

2022 Champions League final

The final will be held at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday 28 May.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 26 August 2021

Related Items

Goalkeeper of the Season: Mendy
26/08/2021
Live

Goalkeeper of the Season: Mendy

The Chelsea keeper has been named Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2020/21 Champions League.
Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias
26/08/2021
Live

Defender of the Season: Rúben Dias

The Manchester City centre-back has been named Defender of the Season for the 2020/21 Champions League.
Midfielder of the Season: Kanté
26/08/2021
Live

Midfielder of the Season: Kanté

The Chelsea man has been named Midfielder of the Season for the 2020/21 Champions League.
Forward of the Season: Haaland
26/08/2021
Live

Forward of the Season: Haaland

The Dortmund striker has been named Forward of the Season for the 2020/21 Champions League.
Goalkeeper of the Season: Mendy
26/08/2021
Live

Goalkeeper of the Season: Mendy

The Chelsea keeper has been named Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2020/21 Champions League.