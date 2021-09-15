Highlights: City and Liverpool win, Haller runs riot

The excitement continued throughout Matchday 1 of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League with standout performances galore. While Liverpool and Man. City both won high-scoring games, Sébastien Haller struck a remarkable four goals for Ajax on his competition debut.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from the second night of group stage matches.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight local time.

Group A

Highlights: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig

Nathan Aké's header and Nordi Mukiele's own goal put the hosts in control, but Christopher Nkunku nodded in to give Leipzig hope. A Riyad Mahrez penalty just before half-time looked to have quickly extinguished it, yet Nkunku's second header caused City concern again until Jack Grealish, on his competition debut, added a fine fourth. Leipzig still weren't done, Nkunku completing his hat-trick, but João Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus made the game safe either side of a red card for former City player Angeliño.

Key stat: Nkunku is the fourth player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick in a losing cause, after Ronaldo (Manchester United 4-3 Real Madrid, 2002/03), Gareth Bale (Tottenham 3-4 Inter, 2010/11) and İrfan Can Kahveci (İstanbul Başakşehir 3-4 Leipzig, 2020/21).

28/09: Paris vs Man. City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-1 Paris

Lionel Messi's first start for Paris ended in disappointment as the French side could only draw their opener at Club Brugge. Ander Herrera's fourth goal in six games took the visitors in front on 15 minutes, but Hans Vanaken's equaliser earned the hosts a deserved draw in front of a boisterous crowd. There was a further setback for Paris as Kylian Mbappé went off injured shortly after half-time.

Key stat: Messi's first outing in a Paris starting XI was also his 150th game in the UEFA Champions League, and he becomes just the fourth man to reach that mark after Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo (both 177) and Xavi Hernández (151).

28/09: Paris vs Man. City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge

Group B

Highlights: Atlético 0-0 Porto

Two robust defences showed that they will be tough to unlock this season in a tightly contested shut-out at the Estadio Metropolitano. Luis Suárez tested Diogo Costa from distance early on and Otávio hit the post with a cross after the break, before Chancel Mbemba received a straight red card in the closing seconds.

Key stat: Atlético have lost only one of their last 30 European games in their own stadium (W22 D7 L1).

28/09: Porto vs Liverpool, Milan vs Atlético

Highlights: Liverpool 3-2 Milan

Jordan Henderson's splendid half-volley proved the difference at Anfield. Liverpool began like a train, Fikayo Tomori inadvertently turning into his own net to put the Reds ahead before Mike Maignan saved Mohamed Salah's penalty. Ante Rebić and Brahim Díaz struck in quick succession to secure Milan an interval advantage, but Salah restored parity before the Liverpool captain provided the winner.

Key stat: This was just the third time these two teams had met in European competition; the other two were UEFA Champions League finals (2005 and 2007).

28/09: Porto vs Liverpool, Milan vs Atlético

Group C

Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund

An inspired performance by Jude Bellingham ensured a winning start for Dortmund. The 18-year-old opened the scoring from BVB's first effort of the match, producing a crisp finish from a tight angle 20 minutes in. He turned provider just before the break, embarking on a mazy run and teeing up Erling Haaland to find the net. Francisco Montero's added-time header offered Beşiktaş hope, but it came too late.

Key stat: Bellingham has become the youngest player to score in successive UEFA Champions League games, at 18 years and 78 days – bettering Mbappé's previous mark of 18 years and 85 days from March 2017.

28/09: Ajax vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Sporting CP

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax

Sébastien Haller scored four times as Ajax breezed to victory in Lisbon. The striker headed home inside two minutes and notched a second soon after, prodding in a cross from livewire Brazilian Antony. Paulinho pulled one back, but a brilliant Steven Berghuis goal restored the two-goal lead. Paulinho had another ruled out before Haller bagged his third from another Antony centre – and he wasn't finished yet, slotting his fourth just past the hour.

Key stat: Haller is only the second man to score four goals on his UEFA Champions League debut, following Marco van Basten for Milan against Göteborg in 1992.

28/09: Ajax vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Sporting CP

Group D

Highlights: Sheriff 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff had a dream UEFA Champions League debut thanks to a goal in either half. Adama Traore volleyed in Cristiano's cross to hand the Moldovan club an early lead, and although the visitors dominated, not least winning 17 corners, there was no way through. A second counterattack then sealed the result, Cristiano centering this time for substitute Momo Yansane to head in.

Key stat: Sheriff have kept seven clean sheets in their nine UEFA Champions League games this term, including qualifiers.

28/09: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter, Real Madrid vs Sheriff

Highlights: Inter 0-1 Real Madrid

A 89th-minute goal from Rodrygo gained Real Madrid all three points as hosts Inter were made to pay for missed opportunities. Thibaut Courtois pulled off a string of fine stops from Edin Džeko and Lautaro Martínez before Eduardo Camavinga carved out an opening for his fellow sub at the end.

Key stat: Inter were on a run of ten home wins in all competitions before this evening.

28/09: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter, Real Madrid vs Sheriff