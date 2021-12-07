Champions League top scorers: Haller goes clear

Sébastien Haller has moved ahead of Robert Lewandowski at the top of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League scoring charts after making more history on Matchday 6.

The Ajax forward buried an early penalty to help his team defeat Sporting CP 2-1 at home, and in the process became only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18.

Haller now leads the way on ten goals, having previously become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP. One goal behind, Lewandowski will be hoping to respond when Bayern host Barcelona on Wednesday.

Next on the list are seven-goal duo Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. Salah added to his tally in a 2-1 victory at AC Milan on Matchday 6, while Nkunku was kept at bay in a 2-1 defeat of Manchester City as Leipzig exited the competition.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)

6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

5 Lionel Messi (Paris)

5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)

4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

4 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)



UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

UEFA Forward of the Season 2020/21 - Erling Haaland

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5