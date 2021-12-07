UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League top scorers: Haller goes clear

Tuesday 7 December 2021

Sébastien Haller has edged ahead of Robert Lewandowski in the race to be crowned this season's UEFA Champions League top goalscorer.

Sebastien Haller leads the pack with ten goals from six games ANP Sport via Getty Images

The Ajax forward buried an early penalty to help his team defeat Sporting CP 2-1 at home, and in the process became only the second player to register in all six group games after Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017/18.

Haller now leads the way on ten goals, having previously become the first player to score four times on his Champions League debut since Marco van Basten during Ajax's 5-1 victory at Sporting CP. One goal behind, Lewandowski will be hoping to respond when Bayern host Barcelona on Wednesday.

Next on the list are seven-goal duo Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku. Salah added to his tally in a 2-1 victory at AC Milan on Matchday 6, while Nkunku was kept at bay in a 2-1 defeat of Manchester City as Leipzig exited the competition.

2021/22 UEFA Champions League top scorers

10 Sébastien Haller (Ajax)
9 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
7 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
7 Christopher Nkunku (Leipzig)
6 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
5 Lionel Messi (Paris)
5 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)
4 Leroy Sané (Bayern)
4 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)
4 Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP)
4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético)

UEFA Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10
2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15
2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12
2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15
2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16
2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10
2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17
2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12
2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14
2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8
2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9
2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8
2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10
2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9
2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8
2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9
2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12
2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10
2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10
1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8
1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10
1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético Madrid) 5
1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9
1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7
1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5
1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

