FedEx Performance Zone launches with Haller out in front

Ajax's four-goal striker Sébastien Haller is the early leader of the FedEx Performance Zone, a specially devised algorithm which will track players' displays throughout this season's UEFA Champions League.

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-5 Ajax

Haller, making his competition debut, became only the 18th player in UEFA Champions League history to score four or more goals in a single game as he helped Ajax to a 5-1 defeat of Sporting CP on Matchday 1.

Check out our full explanation of what the FedEx Performance Zone is and how it works.

Second in the rankings is Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, who hit a hat-trick for Leipzig in their 6-3 loss to Manchester City, while the final spot on the podium is taken by Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern forward netted twice in his club's 3-0 triumph at Barcelona on Tuesday, meaning he has now scored in 18 successive Bayern appearances.

Highlights: Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund

Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is fourth following his hugely impressive all-round display against Beşiktaş. The England midfielder not only helped himself to a goal and an assist but also contributed eight defensive interventions and a pass completion rate of 90%.

In fifth is Sheriff's Cristiano, who supplied two assists, recovered five balls, won three tackles and made three clearances in the Moldovan newcomers' 2-0 win against Shakhtar.