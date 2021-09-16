FedEx Performance Zone launches with Haller out in front
Thursday 16 September 2021
The FedEx Performance Zone has launched with four-goal Ajax striker Sébastien Haller leading the way.
Ajax's four-goal striker Sébastien Haller is the early leader of the FedEx Performance Zone, a specially devised algorithm which will track players' displays throughout this season's UEFA Champions League.FedEx Performance Zone rankings
Haller, making his competition debut, became only the 18th player in UEFA Champions League history to score four or more goals in a single game as he helped Ajax to a 5-1 defeat of Sporting CP on Matchday 1.
Second in the rankings is Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, who hit a hat-trick for Leipzig in their 6-3 loss to Manchester City, while the final spot on the podium is taken by Robert Lewandowski. The Bayern forward netted twice in his club's 3-0 triumph at Barcelona on Tuesday, meaning he has now scored in 18 successive Bayern appearances.
Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham is fourth following his hugely impressive all-round display against Beşiktaş. The England midfielder not only helped himself to a goal and an assist but also contributed eight defensive interventions and a pass completion rate of 90%.
In fifth is Sheriff's Cristiano, who supplied two assists, recovered five balls, won three tackles and made three clearances in the Moldovan newcomers' 2-0 win against Shakhtar.
Honorary mentions
7th: Antony (Ajax) – three assists
9th: Jack Grealish (Man. City) – a goal and an assist on his competition debut
12th: Alex Sandro (Juventus) – a goal and a clean sheet