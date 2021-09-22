Who should be my Champions League Fantasy Football Captain for Matchday 2?

With several of the leading captaincy candidates having produced attacking returns in the opening set of fixtures, UEFA.com singles out four players mounting a strong case for the #UCLfantasy armband on Matchday 2.

TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER

Sébastien Haller (€8.5m) vs Beşiktaş (H)

After scoring more Fantasy points (21) than any other player on Matchday 1 thanks to his four goals against Sporting CP, Ajax striker Sébastien Haller has well and truly announced himself as a viable #UCLfantasy captain. If recent form is anything to go by – nine goals in his last five appearances for club and country – then the Ivory Coast international is surely in the reckoning. Ajax have scored an incredible 19 goals in their last three games in all competitions and that free-scoring form makes Haller a tantalising prospect for Matchday 2, when the Dutch champions welcome Beşiktaş to Amsterdam.

Erling Haaland (€11.0m) vs Sporting CP (H)

With over 60% of managers including Haaland in their squads, there is an argument to be made that the only way you can take advantage of the Norwegian's #UCLfantasy returns is by captaining him. Haaland's last seven appearances for club and country have yielded 11 goals, while he has only failed to score once in his 11 UEFA Champions League group stage appearances for Salzburg and Dortmund, racking up 15 goals in the process. Dortmund next host a Sporting side who conceded five at home to Ajax, so those who captain Haaland can feel optimistic of further returns.

WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER

Cristiano Ronaldo (€11.0m) vs Villarreal (H)

After defeat at Young Boys in their opener, Manchester United need to put points on the board in Group F and they have the added incentive of exacting revenge on a Villarreal side that beat them on penalties in last season's UEFA Europa League final. A major difference this time around is the presence of all-time leading UEFA Champions League goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been as prolific as usual since his Old Trafford return. The 36-year-old has scored in all three appearances for the Red Devils this season, which bodes well for those captaining him on Matchday 2.

Robert Lewandowski (€11.5m) vs Dynamo Kyiv (H)

Although Haller, Haaland and Ronaldo are undoubtedly strong candidates for the Fantasy armband, none can match Lewandowski's remarkable goalscoring streak at present. The Bayern striker has scored in 19 consecutive games for his club across all competitions – including two goals on Matchday 1 – and is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. He may be the most expensive player in #UCLfantasy, but such numbers justify his price tag and make him an appealing option regardless of the opponents. The German champions – who are at home to Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 2 – have scored an eye-watering 38 goals in their eight competitive games this season so captaining their chief threat is a logical choice for #UCLfantasy managers.