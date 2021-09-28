Joe Cole on Thomas Tuchel's reinvention of Chelsea

Now that I'm retired, I miss all sorts of football, but the big games in the UEFA Champions League, when the music starts... it really does make you want to get back in there. I was at the Chelsea vs Man. City game at the weekend and you see the pace these lads play at and I can't believe that I used to play like that.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to City at the weekend, but I think it's a bump in the road for the club. Thomas Tuchel tweaked the system slightly and they just ran into the better side on the day. Tuchel will probably go back to what he knows against Juventus.

Highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Zenit

The Blues' start to the season has been excellent. The lads have looked strong, the system looks good; I think they've kicked on from where they were last year. Tuchel came in with an idea of how to play football that suits the players in the building. They look like a team where every player who goes onto the pitch knows their roles and responsibilities.

I can't remember the club being as harmonious as this for a long, long time. One thing Chelsea have done in the last 20 years is win trophies, but to do it in a way where everyone's on the same page and they seem so together is a real achievement for Tuchel.

2021 final highlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea

They surprised everyone outside of their own players and fans by winning the Champions League, but now that element of surprise is gone, Chelsea have to embrace being hunted. As the champions of Europe, they are going to be up against teams playing to their maximum every time they go anywhere. It's something to embrace – a new challenge.

As for Juventus on Wednesday, Juventus will be Juventus. They're not at their best at the moment and they've lost their talisman in Cristiano Ronaldo, but they're still Juventus, you're still in Turin and you're still playing against a team full of champions. It's going to be great and I'm interested to see how Romelu Lukaku can do against Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Highlights: Man. City 6-3 Leipzig

Before that, we have Paris vs Man City – for me both sides are among the favourites to win this season's competition, along with Liverpool, Chelsea and maybe Bayern München. Against Chelsea at the weekend, City looked so well drilled: Rúben Dias and Aymeric Laporte at the back, their press from the front of Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva was everywhere. What a player he is.

Paris without clicking are winning games, which is a good sign. Lionel Messi looks to have got over his injury, but we shouldn't expect too much from him. He has lived, worked and breathed Barcelona for so long. This move is a massive thing for him. Someone like Cristiano Ronaldo is used to moving, but I don't think we will see the best of Lionel Messi in a PSG top for at least six to eight weeks.

Sometimes, as fans, we just look as players as robots and they're not. When you move country, you are moving your family too: are you going to be going to training worrying about them? Is your wife OK? Are the children going to like their new school? Plus, the weather in Paris is very different from Barcelona, but it's so exciting. If he can win the Champions League with Paris, what an achievement that would be.

Cole was speaking to the UEFA Champions League Matchday Live radio show, which is live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA Champions League app from 18:00 CET every matchnight.