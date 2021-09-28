Tuesday round-up: Sheriff pull off shock, Messi magic

Terrific goals from Sébastien Thill and Lionel Messi capped a thrilling evening of UEFA Champions League action as Paris beat Manchester City while Liverpool, Ajax, Dortmund and debutants Sheriff all made it two wins from two.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from Matchday 2.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight local time.

Group A

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City

Lionel Messi scored a stunning first goal for his new side, exchanging passes with Kylian Mbappé before curling a sensational second-half strike beyond Ederson to seal a clinical win for the hosts. That came after Idrissa Gueye had registered for the first time in the UEFA Champions League, firing in the eighth-minute opener from Mbappé's cross.

Key stat: Paris kept a clean sheet for the first time in ten UEFA Champions League matches.

19/10: Paris vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Man. City

Highlights: Leipzig 1-2 Club Brugge

Hans Vanaken starred as the Belgian side added to their point against Paris with an impressive win in Germany. Vanaken cancelled out Christopher Nkunku's early opener for the hosts midway through the first half and Mats Rits completed the turnaround before the break. It set up a tense second period, in which a combination of disciplined defending and saves from Simon Mignolet kept Leipzig at bay.﻿

Key stat: Vanaken has scored in each of Club Brugge's last four UEFA Champions League matches.

19/10: Paris vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Man. City

Group B

Highlights: Porto 1-5 Liverpool

Liverpool cruised to the top of Group B with another comfortable win at the Estádio do Dragão. Two goals from Mohamed Salah and one from Sadio Mané had put the Reds in charge before Mehdi Taremi's 75th-minute header threatened a late Porto comeback. Substitute Roberto Firmino's double soon put paid to that.

Key stat: The Reds have scored 14 goals in their last three trips to Porto.

19/10: Porto vs Milan, Atlético vs Liverpool

Highlights: Milan 1-2 Atlético

Luis Suárez scored a stoppage-time penalty as Atlético came from behind to beat ten-man Milan. The home side took the lead when Rafael Leão fired in after fine work from Brahim Díaz, though they then had Franck Kessié sent off for two yellow cards on 29 minutes. Substitute Antoine Griezmann squared things up with his first goal since returning to Madrid, but it looked as though Milan would hold on for a point until Pierre Kalulu was adjudged to have handled in the area and Suárez fired home the penalty.﻿

Key stat: Suárez's goal was his first away from home in the UEFA Champions League since September 2015 (for Barcelona vs Roma).

19/10: Porto vs Milan, Atlético vs Liverpool

Group C

Highlights: Dortmund 1-0 Sporting

Borussia Dortmund were without injured superstar striker Erling Haaland, but Donyell Malen's first goal for the club was enough to see off Sporting CP. Malen finished a fine Jude Bellingham pass and had two further efforts ruled out for offside as Dortmund bossed the game but lacked the obvious cutting edge of their Norwegian ace.

Key stat: Dortmund have only failed to score in one of their last 17 UEFA Champions League matches.

19/10: Ajax vs Dortmund, Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP

Highlights: Ajax 2-0 Beşiktaş

The in-form Dutch champions eased to victory over injury-ravaged Beşiktaş, first-half goals from Steven Berghuis and Sébastien Haller ensuring a comfortable evening in front of a raucous home crowd. Michy Batshuayi struck a post for the visitors at 0-0, but that was as close as the Black Eagles would come to registering.

Key stat: Haller is the first player ever to score five in his first two UEFA Champions League appearances.

19/10: Ajax vs Dortmund, Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP

Group D

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter

The Ukrainian side controlled much of the game, but it was the visitors who carved out the best opportunities. Nicolò Barella struck the crossbar early on, Edin Džeko fired over from close range and Andriy Pyatov was forced into late action, first denying Joaquín Correa before parrying Stefan de Vrij's header moments later, ensuring an energetic encounter ended all-square.

Key stat: The sides' last three meetings – all in the Champions League group stage – have finished 0-0.

19/10: Inter vs Sheriff, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-2 Sheriff

The home side did all the early pressing but were caught out 25 minutes in as Cristiano crossed for Jasurbek Yakhshiboev to head the visitors in front. The goalscorer then pulled a shot centimetres wide, although Vinícius Júnior, Nacho and Karim Benzema all went close before the break. Vinícius was brought down by Edmund Addo to give Benzema the chance to slam in the equaliser from the spot, but Madrid were unable to break through again and were stunned by Sébastien Thill's sensational half-volley in the 90th minute.

Key stat: Benzema became the first player to score in 17 successive UEFA Champions League seasons (Messi joined him before the night was up).

19/10: Inter vs Sheriff, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid



