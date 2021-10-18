Nuno Gomes on Benfica's UEFA Champions League meeting with Bayern

This will be a very hard game. Bayern are one of the top three sides in the world at the moment, if not the best, with a fantastic team by any standards. It’s hard to find any weaknesses in their squad. They are beatable, but they are always candidates to win the Champions League and they will be on a high after a 5-1 away win against Bayer Leverkusen, who had been top of the Bundesliga.

Benfica have a huge task ahead, but it's a 90-minute game of football, and whatever the statistics say, what matters is what happens on the pitch. Benfica will have to be at their absolute best to get any kind of result, but it’s a game that fans will be looking forward to.

I don’t think Benfica will change their tactics, but the first thing Jorge Jesus has to do is work out who he has available; several players had issues after the Portuguese Cup game against Trofense on Saturday and there may be some significant places to fill, especially at right-back. The coach should definitely stick with the three central defenders, because they offer a lot of security at the back, and if you stay solid in defence you always have a chance.

Ultimately, the important thing is to stop Bayern, who have a striker in Robert Lewandowski who seems to score in every game they play, and great players everywhere, even on their bench. They can play in more than one way and Benfica will have to hope that Rafa Silva is fit, because he can unsettle Bayern and create problems going forward.

After beating Barcelona at home, Benfica now have a chance of making it to the round of 16 as group runners-up, but they could do with getting some points out of this double-header against Bayern as they cannot control what happens in Barça’s meetings with Dynamo Kyiv. A lot could change over the next two matchweeks, and games don’t always go to form.

As it stands, Benfica’s game against Barcelona at Camp Nou might be the one that decides which side makes it to the next stage. As for Bayern, Benfica know what to expect, but even if there is some doubt as to whether Alphonso Davies will play, Bayern have plenty of options in reserve. Even when they are not at absolutely full strength, they are daunting opponents.