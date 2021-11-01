Champions League: Who needs what to qualify for the last 16?

Could go through on Matchday 4: Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, Salzburg

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Bayern (9pts) vs Benfica (4), Dynamo Kyiv (1) vs Barcelona (3)

• Bayern will qualify for the round of 16 if they do not lose to Benfica. Bayern will be confirmed in first place if they win and Barcelona do not beat Dynamo.

• Dynamo will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Barcelona and Benfica do not lose to Bayern, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Group F: Villarreal (4) vs Young Boys (3), Atalanta (4) vs Manchester United (6)

• Nothing can be settled on Matchday 4.

Group G: Sevilla (3) vs LOSC Lille (2), Wolfsburg (2) vs Salzburg (7)

• Salzburg will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Wolfsburg.

Group H: Juventus (9) vs Zenit (3), Malmö (0) vs Chelsea (6)

• Juventus will qualify for the round of 16 if they avoid defeat against Zenit.

• Malmö will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Chelsea, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

'Impossible' saves from the archive

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Leipzig (0) vs Paris (7), Manchester City (6) vs Club Brugge (4)

• Leipzig will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Paris, or if they draw and City beat Club Brugge, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

Group B: AC Milan (0) vs Porto (4), Liverpool (9) vs Atlético (4)

• Liverpool will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Atlético, or if they draw and Porto do not beat Milan. Liverpool will be confirmed in first place if they win and Porto do not.

• Milan will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Porto, or if they draw and Atlético beat Liverpool. Milan will be confirmed in fourth place, and out of contention for a UEFA Europa League berth, if they lose and Atlético win.

Group C: Dortmund (6) vs Ajax (9), Sporting (3) vs Beşiktaş (0)

• Ajax will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat Dortmund, or if they draw and Sporting do not beat Beşiktaş. Ajax will be confirmed in first place if they win and Sporting do not.

• Beşiktaş will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Sporting, or if they draw and Dortmund do not lose to Ajax. Beşiktaş will be confirmed in fourth place, and out of contention for a UEFA Europa League berth, if they lose and Dortmund do not.

Group D: Sheriff (6) vs Inter (4), Real Madrid (6) vs Shakhtar (1)

• Shakhtar will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Madrid and Sheriff beat Inter, though they would still be able to qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

*Last updated: 1 November 2021