Who has qualified for the Champions League last 16?
Thursday 9 December 2021
The line-up for the Champions League knockout stage is now complete.
Through to round of 16 as group winners
Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid
Through to round of 16 as group runners-up
Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal
Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs
Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit