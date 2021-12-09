Who has qualified for the Champions League last 16?

Through to round of 16 as group winners

Ajax, Bayern, Juventus, Liverpool, LOSC Lille, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid

Through to round of 16 as group runners-up

Atlético, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Salzburg, Sporting CP, Villarreal

Will enter UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs

Atalanta, Barcelona, Dortmund, Leipzig, Porto, Sevilla, Sheriff, Zenit