Tuesday round-up: Bayern and Juventus seal last-16 spots

Bayern and Juventus both booked their places in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages on a landmark night for Robert Lewandowski, while Cristiano Ronaldo once again came to Manchester United's rescue.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from Matchday 4.

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight local time.

Group E

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona secured another narrow win against a resolute Dynamo side in Kyiv thanks to Ansu Fati's 70th-minute strike. The forward blasted a right-footed effort high into the net after Oscar Mingueza's low cross was deflected into the teenager’s path. The hosts had the better opportunities in the first half, and Mircea Lucescu's men almost conjured an equaliser, with Marc-André ter Stegen acrobatically denying Viktor Tsygankov.﻿

Key stat: This was Barcelona's first victory away from the Camp Nou in all competitions this term.

23/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern, Barcelona vs Benfica

Highlights: Bayern 5-2 Benfica

The superb Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick and missed a penalty on his 100th Champions League appearance as Bayern booked their place in the last 16. Benfica again had no answer to the German team's attacking prowess, with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané also adding fine goals.﻿

Key stat: Lewandowski now has 81 Champions League goals, passing the 80 mark in 100 games compared with Lionel Messi's 102 matches and Cristiano Ronaldo's 116.

23/11: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern, Barcelona vs Benfica

Group F

Highlights: Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

Villarreal boosted their hopes of qualifying after a hard-fought win. Étienne Capoue was the home side's talisman, claiming a first-half opener at the second attempt and then hassling a defender into a mistake, paving the way for Arnaut Danjuma's 89th-minute clincher. The visitors created several chances after the interval but Christian Fassnacht's header was ruled out by VAR.﻿

Key stat: The Yellow Submarine ended a run of seven home games without a win in the Champions League.

23/11: Villarreal vs Man. United, Young Boys vs Atalanta

Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Man. United

Cristiano Ronaldo repeated his Matchday 3 heroics against Atalanta to rescue a point for Man. United, who remain top of the group. Strikes from Josip Iličić and Duván Zapata twice put the third-placed Italians ahead, only for two Ronaldo finishes – a minute into added time of either half – to salvage a draw.

Key stat: United drew for the first time in 18 Champions League matches, dating back to October 2018.

23/11: Villarreal vs Man. United, Young Boys vs Atalanta

Group G

Highlights: Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg

Lukas Nmecha hit a fine second-half goal as Wolfsburg revived their last-16 hopes. The hosts struck early through Ridle Baku in new coach Florian Kohfeldt's competition debut but Maximilian Wöber's free-kick pegged them back and ascendant Salzburg had plenty of chances to take the lead. It was a rare off-night for Karim Adeyemi, but not Nmecha as he blew the group wide open.

Key stat: Salzburg's 21-match unbeaten start to 2021/22 came to a halt despite a sixth set-piece goal in four Champions League games.

23/11: LOSC vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

Highlights: Sevilla 1-2 LOSC

The French champions went second in the section and left their opponents bottom with a comeback victory in Andalusia. Sevilla started positively, Lucas Ocampos sweeping them into an early lead after Rafa Mir's shot had been saved, but they were pegged back before half-time as Jonathan David slammed in a spot kick. Jonathan Ikoné passed up an opportunity to give the visitors the advantage before the interval but made no mistake when Zeki Çelik's shot came back off the post soon after it.

Key stat: LOSC ended a ten-game run without a Champions League group stage win, since a 2-0 success at BATE Borisov on Matchday 5 in 2012/13.

23/11: LOSC vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs Wolfsburg

Group H

Highlights: Malmö 0-1 Chelsea

A slick team goal 11 minutes after the break earned Chelsea a hard-fought win against fourth-placed Malmö and had them temporarily level with Juventus at the summit. Callum Hudson-Odoi initiated the decisive move near the halfway line, then produced a superb cross to allow Hakim Ziyech to slot in the clincher.

Key stat: Ziyech has now scored eight Champions League goals, equalling Marouane Chamakh's record for a Moroccan player﻿.

23/11: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus

Highlights: Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Paulo Dybala-inspired Juventus wrapped up their progress with two games to spare. A thunderous drive from the Argentina ace was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci's own goal, but the Juve No10 restored the hosts' advantage with an excellent second-half penalty. Further efforts by Federico Chiesa and Álvaro ﻿Morata sealed it before Sardar Azmoun's late consolation.

Key stat: Dybala has now netted 18 Champions League goals for Juve, climbing ahead of Filippo Inzaghi and into third in the club's all-time rankings.

23/11: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus