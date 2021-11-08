UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 5

Monday 8 November 2021

The UEFA Champions League group stage is reaching its climax; what will happen next?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Silva and Lionel Messi

Four teams have already qualified but there is plenty more to play for on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Presented by Hotels.com, we pick out the potential headline-makers as the round of 16 edges closer.

Play Champions League Fantasy Football

Classic Matchday 5 moments

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern (18:45 CET), Barcelona vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Man. United (18:45 CET), Young Boys vs Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC vs Salzburg
Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Man. City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax (18:45 CET), Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk (18:45 CET), Sheriff vs Real Madrid

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

What to look out for?

Highlights: Benfica 3-0 Barcelona

Benfica out to unsettle Barcelona
Under new management since the departure of Ronald Koeman, Barcelona remain in a fragile state; they have scored just two Group E goals to date, and will need no reminder of what happened when they met Benfica in September, a 3-0 defeat in Lisbon a serious blow to already shaky confidence. Runaway group leaders Bayern have left Barça and the Eagles to scrap for second place, with Jorge Jesus eager for the Portuguese side to seize the moment at Camp Nou. “Because of our quality, we are still challenging Barça's qualification."

Cristiano Ronaldo's last-gasp goals

Can Villarreal stop Ronaldo?
“Cristiano is just incredible,” cooed Ole Gunnar Solskjær after a Ronaldo double earned Manchester United a point at Atalanta. The Reds top Group F, but may need more Ronaldo magic if they are to get any change out of Villarreal in Spain; Unai Emery’s team are level with United on seven points after back-to-back wins, with Atalanta ready to pounce if either side slip up. But for Ronaldo’s five group goals so far, United would have just two points. If the Yellow Submarine can keep him in their sights, the Reds could be in trouble.

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Man. City

City break for Paris
Pep Guardiola’s team meet Paris, with Phil Foden looking forward to a genuine test of strength. “Paris is going to be a really big game and we want to win it," said the midfielder. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are unbeaten in Group A, but local paper Le Parisien was unimpressed by their 2-2 draw at Leipzig last time out (headline: “Paris didn’t deserve better”). The right result in England could quell any further discontent. “We need to have the desire to go there and win the game,” said Pochettino. “The aim is to qualify and we’ll go there with that idea in mind."

Further ahead?

• After picking up their first Group B point on Matchday 4, AC Milan may have an eye on Atalanta's great escape of 2019/20 when the Serie A club recovered from a similarly grim start to make it to the round of 16. With Liverpool already through, and Porto and Atlético not out of reach, that escape route is open.

Lewandowski's Champions League hat-tricks

• A hat-trick last time out propelled Robert Lewandowski to the front of the scorers rankings for this season with eight goals. His nearest rival, Ajax's Sébastien Haller, is on seven. Can the Polish international finish top of the charts for a second time, having hit 15 in Bayern's title-winning 2019/20 campaign?

Key dates

Group stage
14/15 September: Matchday 1
28/29 September: Matchday 2
19/20 October: Matchday 3
2/3 November: Matchday 4
23/24 November: Matchday 5
7/8 December: Matchday 6

This season's final takes place in Saint Petersburg
This season's final takes place in Saint PetersburgUEFA via Getty Images

Knockout stage
13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw
﻿15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16
18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws
5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals
26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals
28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, Russia)

Get the UEFA Champions League app

