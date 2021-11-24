UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

Wednesday 24 November 2021

When is the draw for the first Champions League knockout round? Who is involved? How does it work? Where can I watch it?

The Champions League trophy
The Champions League trophy AFP via Getty Images

When is it?

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The live stream will begin here at 12:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The draw features the 16 teams that advance from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded.

Ajax (NED)*
Bayern (GER)*
Chelsea (ENG)
Inter (ITA)
Juventus (ITA)
Liverpool (ENG)*
Manchester City (ENG)*
Manchester United (ENG)*
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Real Madrid (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR)

Five more TBC

*Confirmed as group winners

How does the draw work?

  • The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.
  • No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.
  • Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw

When do ties take place?

The first legs are scheduled for 15/16/22/23 February, with the second legs on 8/9/15/16 March. Kick-offs are at 21:00 CET.

The draw for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final is on Friday 18 March.

What changes are there this season?

The so-called away goals rule has been removed, so ties level after 180 minutes will go extra time irrespective of the number of goals each team has scored home and away. If the teams still cannot be separated after the additional 30 minutes then it goes to a penalty shoot-out.

Where is the 2022 final?

Saint Petersburg's Gazprom Arena will stage the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, with the game scheduled for 28 May 2022.

