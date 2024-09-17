Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Haaland, Ronaldo, Messi

How many Champions League goals has Mbappé scored?

Kylian Mbappé has scored 49 goals in 74 UEFA Champions League appearances, taking the competition by storm ever since bursting onto the scene with Monaco in 2016/17. Still just 25, the France forward is already up to ninth on the list of all-time Champions League scorers (excluding qualifying), level with Zlatan Ibrahimović and Andriy Shevchenko inside the top ten.

Mbappé in the Champions League Overall

Games: 74

Goals: 49

By club

Monaco: 9 games, 6 goals

Paris: 64 games, 42 goals

Real Madrid: 1 game, 1 goal

Paris-born Mbappé served notice of his talent with six goals for Monaco in his first season in the Champions League and has scored at least four times in every campaign since. His tenth Champions League strike, in a 3-1 loss at Bayern München in December 2017, made him the youngest player to reach that mark at the age of 18 years 350 days.

His contemporary Erling Haaland has been jostling for records with Mbappé ever since. The pair have some of the numbers achieved by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema in their sights.

How Mbappé's Champions League goals have come Left foot: 5

Right foot: 42

Headers: 2 Mbappé has scored six (right-footed) penalties in the competition.

Who has Mbappé scored against in the Champions League?

Mbappé's favourite opponents in the competition have been Club Brugge; he has notched five goals against them at a rate of one every 51 minutes.

Mbappé has failed to register against only four of the 24 teams he has come up against in the tournament: Atalanta, CSKA Moskva, Leverkusen and Napoli.

Opponents Games Mins Goals Anderlecht 2 154 1 Atalanta 1 30 - Barcelona 4 360 6 Başakşehir 2 180 2 Bayern 7 562 3 Benfica 2 180 1 Celtic 2 160 2 Club Brugge

4 255 5 Crvena zvezda

2 166 2 CSKA Moskva

2 12 - Dortmund 8 647 4 Galatasaray 2 119 1 Juventus 4 360 4 Leipzig 4 356 1 Leverkusen 1 13 - Liverpool 2 175 1 Maccabi Haifa 2 169 3 Man. City

5 430 3 Man. United

4 360 1 Milan 2 180 1 Napoli 2 180 - Newcastle 2 180 1 Real Madrid

5 445 3 Real Sociedad 2 180 3 Stuttgart 1 90 1 TOTAL 74 5,853 49

When has Mbappé scored his Champions League goals?

If Mbappé has a magic number, it may be three. He has scored in the third minute of Champions League games on three occasions: against Anderlecht, Bayern and Dortmund.

His 49 Champions League goals are fairly evenly split between the first and second halves, although he has enjoyed more success after the interval.

Time Goals (penalties)

0-10 8 11-20 3 21-30 1 31-40 9 (2)

41-half-time 1 (1)

FIRST HALF

22 (3) 46-55 4 (1) 56-65 9 (1) 66-75 4 76-85 6 86-full time 4 (1) SECOND HALF

27 (3)



How many Champions League hat-tricks has Mbappé scored?

Mbappé has bagged two Champions League hat-tricks, both away from home, in Paris's 5-0 win at Club Brugge in October 2019 and 4-1 success at Barcelona in the 2020/21 round of 16. He converted a penalty in the return leg of that latter tie to surpass Messi as the youngest player to hit 25 goals in the Champions League, aged 22 years 80 days, though Haaland subsequently broke that record.

Mbappé's Champions League goal comparison: Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo

Following his first 50 Champions League outings, Mbappé had scored 29 goals – two shy of the tallies of Messi and Lewandowski at that same stage. Since then, he has gone through the gears and got to 40 goals quicker than either of the prolific duo, though Haaland – again – would later eclipse that mark.

Player 10 goals 20 goals 30 goals 40 goals 50 goals Van Nistelrooy 15 apps 27 34 45 62* Benzema 14 34 50 57 88 Mbappé 15 37 51 59 Lewandowski

16

36 46 61 77 Messi 23 36 48 61 66 Neymar

19 38 49 65

C Ronaldo

37

56 74 82 91 Haaland 7 14* 25* 35*

Kane 12 24 45 Haller 6*

*record

What Champions League records does Mbappé hold?

Youngest player to ten goals – 18 years 350 days

Youngest French player to score in a Champions League knockout round match – 18 years 63 days (Man City 5-3 Monaco, 21/02/17, round of 16 first leg)

Youngest player to score more than one goal in a Champions League knockout round match – two goals: 18 years 113 days (Dortmund 2-3 Monaco, 12/04/17, quarter-final first leg)

Youngest player to score in two successive Champions League knockout round matches – 18 years 85 days (Monaco 3-1 Man City, 15/03/17, round of 16 second leg)

Youngest player to score in three successive Champions League knockout round matches – 18 years 113 days (Dortmund 2-3 Monaco, 12/04/17, quarter-final first leg)

Youngest player to score in four successive Champions League knockout round matches – 18 years 120 days (Monaco 3-1 Dortmund, 19/04/17, quarter-final second leg)

Most Champions League knockout round goals scored by a teenager – six goals, the last of which was scored at the age of 18 years 140 days (Juventus 2-1 Monaco, 09/05/17, semi-final second leg)

Most Champions League knockout round goals scored under the age of 21 – seven goals, the last of which was scored at the age of 20 years 54 days (Man United 0-2 Paris, 12/02/19, round of 16 first leg)

Youngest scorer in a Champions League semi-final match – 18 years 140 days (Juventus 2-1 Monaco, 09/05/17, semi-final second leg)

Most Champions League goals scored as a teenager – 13 goals in 23 matches, the next best is Haaland with ten goals in eight matches

Youngest French player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League – 20 years 306 days (Club Brugge 0-5 Paris, 22/10/19, group stage)

Youngest player to score a hat-trick away from home in a Champions League knockout round match – 22 years 58 days (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/02/21, round of 16 first leg)

What Champions League records are in Mbappé's sights?

Quickest to 60 goals – Lionel Messi (80 games)



