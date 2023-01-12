UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Kylian Mbappé in the Champions League: Records, stats, who he has scored against, how he compares to Haaland, Ronaldo, Messi

Thursday 12 January 2023

The Paris forward has been setting UEFA Champions League records for some time now but how do his stats compare to those of the modern greats?

Watch all Kylian Mbappé's Champions League goals

How many Champions League goals has Mbappé scored?

Kylian Mbappé has scored 40 goals in 59 UEFA Champions League appearances, taking the competition by storm since bursting on to the scene with Monaco in 2016/17. Still just 24, the France striker is already joint 17th in the list of all-time Champions League scorers and only eight goals shy of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Andriy Shevchenko in the top ten.

Mbappé in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 59
Goals: 40

By club
Monaco: 9 games, 6 goals
Paris: 50 games, 34 goals

Paris-born Mbappé served notice of his intention with six goals for Monaco in his first season in the Champions League and he has scored at least four times in every campaign since. His tenth Champions League goal, in a 3-1 defeat at Bayern München in December 2017, made him the youngest player to reach that mark at the age of 18 years 350 days.

Erling Haaland has been jostling for records with Mbappé since and the pair will have some of the numbers set by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema in their sights.

How Mbappé's Champions League goals have come

Left foot: 4
Right foot: 34
Headers: 2

Mbappé has scored three (right-footed) penalties in the competition.

Who has Mbappé scored against in the Champions League?

Mbappé's favourite opponents in the Champions League so far have been Club Brugge; he has scored five goals against them at a rate of one every 51 minutes.

Mbappé has failed to score against only four of the 21 teams he has come up against in the competition: Atalanta, CSKA Moskva, Leverkusen and Napoli.

OpponentsGamesMinsGoals
Anderlecht21541
Atalanta130-
Barcelona21804
Başakşehir21802
Bayern54393
Benfica21801
Celtic21602
Club Brugge
42555
Crvena zvezda
21662
CSKA Moskva
212-
Dortmund42873
Galatasaray21191
Juventus43604
Leipzig43261
Leverkusen113-
Liverpool21751
Maccabi Haifa21693
Man. City
54303
Man. United
43601
Napoli2180-
Real Madrid
54453
TOTAL594,62040

When has Mbappé scored his Champions League goals?

If Mbappé has a magic number, it might be three; he has scored in the third minute of Champions League games on three occasions: against Anderlecht, Bayern and Dortmund.

His 40 goals in the competition are evenly split between the first and second halves, with eight – or 20% – coming in the first ten minutes of games.

TimeGoals (penalties)
0-108
11-202
21-301
31-408 (2)
41-half-time1 (1)
FIRST HALF
20 (3)
46-552
56-656
66-754
76-856
85-full-time2
SECOND HALF
20

How many Champions League hat-tricks has Mbappé scored?

Mbappé has scored two Champions League hat-tricks, both of them away from home, in Paris's 5-0 win at Club Brugge in October 2019 and 4-1 success at Barcelona in the 2020/21 round of 16. He converted a penalty in the return leg of that tie to eclipse Messi as the youngest player to hit 25 goals in the Champions League, aged 22 years 80 days, though Haaland has since broken that record.

Mbappé's Champions League goal comparison: Haaland, Messi, Ronaldo

After his first 50 Champions League appearances, Mbappé had scored 29 goals – just two shy of the tallies of Messi and Lewandowski at that stage. Since then, the Paris striker has gone through the gears and reached 40 goals quicker than that prolific pair.

Player10 goals20 goals30 goals40 goals
Van Nistelrooy 152734*45*
Benzema14345057
Mbappé15375159
Lewandowski
16
364661
Messi23364861
Neymar
19384965
C Ronaldo
37
567482
Haaland714*
Kane1224
Haller6*

*record

Champions League records Mbappé holds

  • Youngest to 10 goals – 18y 350d
  • Youngest to 30 goals – 22y 352d
  • Youngest to 40 goals – 23y 317d

Champions League records in Mbappé's sights

  • Youngest to 50 goals – Lionel Messi (24y 284d)
  • Quickest to 60 goals – Lionel Messi (80 games)

What titles has Mbappé won?

Mbappé made his 50th Champions League appearance in November 2021 but how did his trophy cabinet compare to some of the competition's greats at that juncture?

Kylian Mbappé: 4 domestic titles, 4 domestic cups, 1 FIFA World Cup, 1 UEFA Nations League
Lionel Messi: 4 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 Ballon d'Or
Robert Lewandowski: 4 domestic titles, 2 domestic cups
Cristiano Ronaldo: 2 domestic titles, 1 domestic cup, 1 Champions League, 1 Ballon d'Or﻿

