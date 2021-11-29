UEFA Champions League: What to look out for on Matchday 6

Eleven clubs will scrap it out for the remaining five round of 16 berths on Matchday 6, guaranteeing drama until the end of another fascinating group phase.

Presented by Hotels.com, we pick out the potential headline-makers from the final set of group encounters.

Great Matchday 6 goals down the years

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge (18:45 CET), Leipzig vs Man. City (18:45 CET)

Group B: Porto vs Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan vs Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group F: Man. United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC

Group H: Juventus vs Malmö (18:45 CET), Zenit vs Chelsea (18:45 CET)

All kick-offs 21:00 CET unless otherwise stated.

What to look out for?

Familiar path for Milan

Two seasons ago, Atalanta lost their first three group games, drew the fourth, then recorded back-to-back wins to sneak through. This term, fellow Italian outfit Milan have repeated those first five steps and could also perform a great escape with second spot still up for grabs in Group B. But it's a tough ask given the Rossoneri have to beat Liverpool – who have won their opening five matches of a group campaign for the first time – then hope for a draw between second-placed Porto and Atlético.

Highlights: Atlético 0-1 Milan

Modrić set to join 100 club

Luka Modrić will become the 43rd player to reach 100 Champions League appearances if he plays in Real Madrid's pole-position battle against Inter on Tuesday. The Croatian playmaker may have a way to go to catch team-mate Toni Kroos (119) but he will be desperate to line up alongside his midfield partner, especially if the German can repeat his goalscoring contribution of Matchday 5 – the Merengues have won 23 of the 24 games in which Kroos has scored.

Xavi hopes to avoid repeat elimination

You have to go back to season 2000/01 for the last time Barcelona failed to successfully navigate the group stage; however, the danger of elimination has never been so great as it is now. Xavi Hernández – then 20 – was part of the last Blaugrana side to suffer that fate and their new coach will know that a victory at Bayern will be required to progress if rivals Benfica see off bottom club Dynamo Kyiv in the other Group E fixture.

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

Full complement of contenders in Group G

The last time all four teams in a Champions League group harboured hopes of making it through on Matchday 6 was back in 2009/10 so the scenario in Group G is certainly rare. However, the solution is straightforward for the quartet – current top two LOSC and Salzburg need only avoid defeat while chasers Sevilla and Wolfsburg must win to make the last 16.

Further ahead?

• The eight group winners will be paired with the eight runners-up when the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday 13 December. The live stream will begin at 12:00 CET.

Key dates

This season's final takes place in Saint Petersburg UEFA via Getty Images

Knockout stage

13 December 2021: Round of 16 draw

﻿15/16/22/23 February & 8/9/15/16 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

5/6 & 12/13 April: Quarter-finals

26/27 April & 3/4 May: Semi-finals

28 May: Final (Gazprom Arena, St Petersburg, Russia)