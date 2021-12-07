UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Nuno Gomes: 'Benfica have something to fight for'

Tuesday 7 December 2021

The former Benfica striker backs his old side to "redeem themselves" and claim a place in the round of 16.

Benfica host Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday knowing that a win will take them through to the round of 16, provided Barcelona drop points at Bayern München. UEFA.com columnist Nuno Gomes sizes up the challenge for his old side.

A 3-1 home defeat by Sporting CP on Friday may well have left its mark on this Benfica team. However, they now have to refocus on a game in which they will face a team they're capable of beating. Benfica have a better side and start out as favourites, but you always have to prove that you are favourites on the pitch.

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica
Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-0 Benfica

It's always difficult to predict Champions League results, but Benfica have an opportunity to redeem themselves in front of their fans, and return to winning ways. Of course, they have to win to continue in this competition, and even that may not be enough since Barcelona are above them in the group going into their match at Bayern.

I cannot see Benfica making major changes to their usual starting line-up. This is certainly not the moment to be changing the tactical scheme – there just isn't the time. Nicolás Otamendi might not be able to play, but even if he cannot play his usual leadership role in defence, I think Jorge Jesus will stick with the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Dynamo Kyiv coach Mircea Lucescu
Dynamo Kyiv coach Mircea LucescuAFP via Getty Images

Dynamo boss Mircea Lucescu has been saying that his side will win this match, but these mind games can backfire. If I was in this Benfica camp, I would be showing his quotes to the players and encouraging the team to do everything they can to prove him wrong.

When it comes down to it, what matters is what happens on the pitch: who plays better and who makes the most of their chances. I would definitely back Benfica because they have better players and a stronger squad. Dynamo are destined to finish bottom of this group and Benfica have something to fight for. So much rests on what happens in Munich, but all the Eagles can do is fulfil their part of the bargain.

Play UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football
© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 7 December 2021

Related Items

Team news and possible line-ups
Live

Team news and possible line-ups

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 6 line-ups.
Champions League: What to look for
Live

Champions League: What to look for

The group stage has reached judgement day; will there be a sting in the tail for some teams?
Who's through, who can qualify?
Live

Who's through, who can qualify?

Who is already through to the knockout stage and who can join them this week?
Best Champions League comebacks?
Live

Best Champions League comebacks?

With the help of PlayStation, we look back at the most memorable comebacks to mark 30 Seasons of That #UCLFeeling.
Team news and possible line-ups
Live

Team news and possible line-ups

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Matchday 6 line-ups.