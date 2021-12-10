UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi lead the line in the all-star selection for Matchday 6.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) – 7 points

Defenders

Gilberto (Benfica) – 12 points

Nico Schulz (Dortmund) – 11 points

Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – 10 points

Midfielders

Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal) – 15 points

Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund) – 12 points

Marco Reus (Dortmund) – 13 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 12 points

Forwards

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) – 13 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) – 15 points

Timo Werner (Chelsea) – 17 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 10 December 2021