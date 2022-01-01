2023 UEFA Champions League final: Istanbul

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season will conclude at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 10 June 2023.

Built to support Turkey's bid to stage the 2008 Olympic Games, the venue opened in 2002 and is home to the Turkish national team. Situated in the Başakşehir area of the city, north of the Bosphorus, it boasts a seated capacity of well over 75,000.

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool

This is the second major UEFA final to be staged at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, with Liverpool having beaten AC Milan on penalties in the same venue in the final of the 2005 UEFA Champions League. The Reds triumphed despite trailing 3-0 at half-time, the 'Miracle of Istanbul' regarded as one of the most sensational comebacks in European footballing history.

Where will the 2024 and 2025 UEFA Champions League finals be held?

2024: Wembley Stadium, London

2025: Fussball Arena München, Munich

What do the Champions League winners get?

The magic of the UEFA Champions League trophy

The UEFA Champions League trophy stands 73.5cm tall and weighs 7.5kg. "It may not be an artistic masterpiece but everybody in football is keen to get their hands on it," said creator Jürg Stadelman.

The 2022/23 winners are also assured of a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.