2022/23 UEFA Champions League: Matches, draws, final

The 68th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 31st since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, begins on 21 June 2022 and runs to 10 June 2023.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

When are the 2022/23 Champions League matches?

The season will begin earlier than normal in order to accommodate the winter World Cup UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying

﻿Preliminary round semi-finals: 21 June 2022

﻿Preliminary round final: 24 June 2022

First qualifying round: 5/6 & 12/13 July 2022

﻿Second qualifying round: 19/20 & 26/27 July 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August 2022

Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August 2022

Group stage

Matchday 1: 6/7 September 2022

Matchday 2: 13/14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4/5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11/12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

Where will the 2023 Champions League final take place?

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool

The final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, home of the Turkish national team. The venue famously hosted the 2005 decider, when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.

Istanbul was initially selected to host the 2020 final, but this was moved to Lisbon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the 2021 showpiece was due to take place in Istanbul, only for this also to be relocated – to Porto – to allow fans of each team to attend.

Upcoming UEFA Champions League finals 2024: Wembley Stadium, London, England

2025: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany

When are the 2022/23 Champions League draws?

Preliminary round: 7 June 2022

First qualifying round: 14 June 2022

Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022

﻿Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022

﻿Play-off round: 2 August 2022

Group stage: 25 August 2022

Round of 16: 7 November 2022

Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022