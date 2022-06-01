2022/23 UEFA Champions League: Matches, draws, final
Wednesday 1 June 2022
What are the match dates? When are the draws? Where is the 2023 final? See the key dates, schedule, fixtures for qualifying, group stage and knockout rounds – plus discover 2024 and 2025 Champions League final hosts.
The 68th season of Europe's elite club competition, the 31st since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, begins on 21 June 2022 and runs to 10 June 2023.
Please note that dates are subject to change.
When are the 2022/23 Champions League matches?
Qualifying
Preliminary round semi-finals: 21 June 2022
Preliminary round final: 24 June 2022
First qualifying round: 5/6 & 12/13 July 2022
Second qualifying round: 19/20 & 26/27 July 2022
Third qualifying round: 2/3 & 9 August 2022
Play-offs: 16/17 & 23/24 August 2022
Group stage
Matchday 1: 6/7 September 2022
Matchday 2: 13/14 September 2022
Matchday 3: 4/5 October 2022
Matchday 4: 11/12 October 2022
Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022
Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022
Knockout phase
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023
Where will the 2023 Champions League final take place?
The final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, home of the Turkish national team. The venue famously hosted the 2005 decider, when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the 'Miracle of Istanbul'.
Istanbul was initially selected to host the 2020 final, but this was moved to Lisbon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, the 2021 showpiece was due to take place in Istanbul, only for this also to be relocated – to Porto – to allow fans of each team to attend.
Upcoming UEFA Champions League finals
2024: Wembley Stadium, London, England
2025: Munich Football Arena, Munich, Germany
When are the 2022/23 Champions League draws?
Preliminary round: 7 June 2022
First qualifying round: 14 June 2022
Second qualifying round: 15 June 2022
Third qualifying round: 18 July 2022
Play-off round: 2 August 2022
Group stage: 25 August 2022
Round of 16: 7 November 2022
Quarter-finals & semi-finals: 17 March 2022