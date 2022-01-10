Sporting CP vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Sporting CP will be aiming to avoid a repeat of their sole previous UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie as they take on a Manchester City team who have won their last four contests at this stage.

• While the Lisbon club have not featured in the competition's knockout rounds since suffering a record defeat by Bayern München in the 2008/09 last 16, City have progressed from the group stage for the ninth season in a row and have become adept at negotiating this hurdle after three defeats in their first four ties.

• City qualified for this contest as Group A winners, recording four victories from their six matches – although two of their three away games ended in defeat – while Sporting finished second in Group C despite losing their first two matches.

• This is one of only two ties in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16, along with Salzburg-Bayern München, to involve two reigning domestic champions.

Pedro Gonçalves on Sporting success

Previous meetings

• The teams' only games before this contest came in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 16, a tie won by Sporting on away goals.

• Xandão's 51st-minute effort gave the home side a 1-0 win in Lisbon on 8 March 2012; a week later, first-half goals from Matías Fernández (33) and Ricky van Wolfswinkel (40) proved enough to take Sporting through despite strikes in the final half-hour from Sergio Agüero (60, 82) either side of Mario Balotelli's 75th-minute penalty.

• Sporting went on to lose 4-3 on aggregate to Athletic Club in the semi-finals.

Highlights: Sporting CP 3-1 Dortmund



Form guide

Sporting CP

• The Lisbon side kicked off Group C with a 5-1 home defeat against Ajax and their prospects looked bleak when they went down 1-0 at Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 2. Two thumping victories against Beşiktaş (4-1 a, 4-0 h) revived their challenge, however, and a 3-1 home win against Dortmund on Matchday 5 sent them through behind Ajax, who prevailed 4-2 against the Portuguese club in the final round of matches.

• This was Sporting's ninth UEFA Champions League group campaign, and a first since 2017/18. That ended with a third-placed finish in their section behind Barcelona and Juventus; they went on to reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

• The Lisbon club's last three European campaigns have all been in the UEFA Europa League. In 2020/21, they beat Aberdeen 1-0 at home in the one-off third qualifying round before a 4-1 play-off defeat against LASK, also in Lisbon.

• Sporting have won seven of their last nine home European games, although they had conceded nine goals in the two prior to beating Beşiktaş on Matchday 4.

• The Lions have progressed from the group stage for only the second time.

• Sporting's sole previous round of 16 tie, 13 years ago, ended in a 12-1 loss to Bayern (0-5 h, 1-7 a) – the heaviest aggregate defeat in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase.

• Sporting have won all eight of their two-legged knockout ties against English clubs, most recently against City.

• The 2012 win at home to City is Sporting's last success against an English club; their record since is D1 L4, most recently losing 1-0 at home and drawing 0-0 away against Arsenal in the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League group stage.

• The Lions have won nine of their 23 games against English clubs (D4 L10), seven of those victories coming at home although they have lost their last two in Lisbon.

• Sporting have lost all four of their games against Premier League opponents in the UEFA Champions League, against Manchester United in the 2007/08 group stage (0-1 h, 1-2 a) and Chelsea at the same juncture in 2014/15 (0-1 h, 1-3 a).

• Sporting claimed their 19th Portuguese Liga title in 2020/21, and a first since 2001/02. The Lisbon side also won the Portuguese League Cup, their third victory in the competition – all in the last four seasons.

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Paris

Manchester City

• City collected 12 points in this season's group stage to finish a point clear of Paris Saint-Germain, winning all three home games – and scoring 12 goals in the process. Away from Manchester, however, losses at Paris (0-2) on Matchday 2 and, with first place assured, Leipzig on Matchday 6 (1-2) sandwiched a 5-1 victory at Club Brugge.

• In 2020/21 City ended a run of three successive quarter-final eliminations by going all the way to the UEFA Champions League final only to lose 1-0 to Chelsea at Porto's Estádio do Dragão on 29 May.

• City beat Borussia Mönchengladbach (2-0 a, 2-0 h), Borussia Dortmund (2-1 h, 2-1 a) and Paris (2-1 a, 2-0 h) en route to the final. They had finished first in Group C with 16 points, keeping five clean sheets and conceding only one goal – equalling the UEFA Champions League group stage record.

• City have already conceded ten goals in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, five more than in their 13 games in last season's competition, and have yet to keep a clean sheet.

• Champions of England for the seventh time in 2020/21, their third title in four seasons, City also claimed the English League Cup for the fourth season in a row and the eighth overall, equalling Liverpool's competition record.

• This is the Cityzens' 11th UEFA Champions League campaign; they have been involved in the group stage every season since 2011/12 and have now reached the round of 16 in nine successive campaigns.

• Pep Guardiola's team have won 13 of their last 20 away European matches (D3 L4). The last two defeats before the loss in Paris on Matchday 2 had both come in England; the previous away game they had lost abroad was at Shakhtar Donetsk (1-2) on Matchday 6 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League.

• City have featured in the round of 16 every season from 2013/14 onwards. Their record at this stage is W5 L3, all five wins after playing the first leg away, all three losses after playing the home leg first. Last season's win against Mönchengladbach was their fourth successive last-16 victory.

• Gabriel Jesus has scored on all five of his appearances at this stage of the UEFA Champions League.

• City have won two of their three two-legged ties against Portuguese opponents.

• The 2012 loss at Sporting is City's sole reverse in their eight fixtures against Portuguese clubs (W5 D2). They took four points off Porto in last season's group stage, winning 3-1 at home on Matchday 1 before a 0-0 away draw on Matchday 5.

• A 2-1 success at Porto in the 2011/12 UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg – a tie City won 6-1 on aggregate – is the Manchester club's only victory away to Portuguese opponents (D2 L1).

• City's 2019/20 UEFA Champions League campaign ended at Sporting's Estádio José Alvalade, Lyon winning 3-1 in their one-off quarter-final.

Messi, Hulk, Tévez and more: Great round of 16 goals



Links and trivia

• Manchester City's Portuguese international trio Rúben Dias, João Cancelo and Bernardo Silva all came through the ranks at Sporting's Lisbon rivals Benfica while Ederson arrived in Europe aged 16 to play for the Eagles' youth teams before making his Liga debut at Rio Ave in August 2012.

• Ederson made his Liga debut for Benfica at the Estádio José Alvalade against Sporting on 5 March 2016 as a replacement for Júlio César, who was injured during the warm-up. Benfica were 1-0 winners, a result that helped them win the title and established Ederson as the first-choice goalkeeper until he left for City in 2017.

• Ederson was sent off as an unused substitute as Benfica lost 2-1 after extra time at Sporting in the Portuguese Cup fourth round on 21 November 2015; Ricardo Esgaio was a late substitute for the Lions.

• Ricardo Esgaio scored past Ederson as Sporting's U19 side beat their Benfica counterparts 3-0 on 27 March 2011.

• Dias scored in Benfica's 4-2 victory away to Sporting at the Estádio José Alvalade on 3 February 2019; Sebastián Coates and Jovane Cabral played for the Green and Whites.

• Dias was sent off in the Benfica B team's 2-1 defeat at Sporting B in the Portuguese second division on 17 April 2016. Cancelo was dismissed for a second bookable offence in Benfica B's 3-1 home defeat by Sporting on 4 November 2012, a match in which he had scored his side's only goal.

• Have played in England:

João Virgínia (Arsenal youth 2015–18, Everton 2018–, Reading 2019/20 loan)

Sebastián Coates (Liverpool 2011–14, Sunderland 2014–16)

Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers 2017–20)

Pedro Gonçalves (Wolverhampton Wanderers 2017–19)

• Have played in Portugal:

Ederson (Benfica 2009–17, Ribeirão 2011/12 loan, Rio Ave 2012–15)

João Cancelo (Barreirense youth 2002–07, Benfica 2007–14)

Rúben Dias (Estrela da Amadora youth 2006–08, Benfica 2008–20)

Bernardo Silva (Benfica 2002–15)

• International team-mates:

João Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Pedro Gonçalves & João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Ricardo Esgaio & João Cancelo, Bernardo Silva (Portugal U21)

Ricardo Esgaio & João Cancelo (Portugal U19)

Pablo Sarabia & Aymeric Laporte, Rodri (Spain)

• Kevin De Bruyne started for Belgium in a 1-0 win against holders Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 on 27 June 2021; João Palhinha played for Portugal and Pedro Gonçalves was an unused substitute.

• İlkay Gündoğan played 73 minutes of Germany's 4-2 win against Portugal in the UEFA EURO 2020 group stage on 19 June 2021; João Palhinha and Pedro Gonçalves were unused Portugal substitutes.

• Nuno Santos missed the final kick as Brazil beat Portugal 3-1 on penalties in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarter-finals after a goalless draw; Gabriel Jesus converted the victors' last spot kick.