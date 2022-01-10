Salzburg vs Bayern: UEFA Champions League background, form guide, previous meetings

Salzburg's first foray into the UEFA Champions League knockout phase brings a reunion with Bayern München, who beat the Austrian side twice last season.

• While the Austrian side are making their debut in the round of 16 – the only team to be doing so in 2021/22 – their cross-border neighbours Bayern are at this stage for the 18th time. This is the Munich club's 24th appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds overall.

• Salzurg had to wait until Matchday 6 to book their passage to the last 16, a 1-0 home win against Sevilla giving them second place in Group G behind LOSC Lille.

• Bayern, in contrast, won all six games to finish ten points clear in Group E. It was the second time the German club had won all six matches in their UEFA Champions League section having also achieved the feat in 2019/20, when they went on to win the trophy.

• This is one of only two ties in the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16, along with Sporting CP-Manchester City, to involve two reigning domestic champions.

Previous meetings



2020/21 highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern

• The sides met for the first time in last season's group stage, Bayern scoring nine goals in winning both games – although Salzburg managed three of their own.

• The home team struck first at the Stadion Salzburg on 3 November 2020, Mëgrim Berisha giving them a fourth-minute lead. Robert Lewandowski levelled from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and Rasmus Kristensen's 44th-minute own goal gave Bayern a half-time lead. Salzburg's Masaya Okugawa made it 2-2 in the 66th minute but goals in the final stages from Jérôme Boateng (79), Leroy Sané (83), Lewandowski again (88) and Lucas Hernández (90+2) gave the visitors the points.

• Lewandowski (43) and Sané (68) were again both on target in Bayern's 3-1 victory in Munich either side of Kingsley Coman's 52nd-minute strike; Berisha mustered the sole Salzburg reply 17 minutes from time.

• Bayern went on to finish first in Group A with 16 points, winning five of their six matches; Salzburg were third on four points.

2020/21 highlights: Salzburg 2-6 Bayern



Form guide

Salzburg

• The Austrian champions collected seven points from their first three Group E games, beating LOSC (2-1) and Wolfsburg (3-1) in Salzburg, but lost the next two before a third successive home win, thanks to Noah Okafor's goal early in the second half against Sevilla, took them through.

• Nine of Salzburg's ten points in this season's group stage came at home, the only one on the road in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Matchday 1.

• This season was Salzburg's third successive group stage campaign. They were third in their section behind Liverpool and Napoli in 2019/20, having qualified automatically to make their first group appearance since 1994.

• In 2020/21, Salzburg beat Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the play-offs before again finishing third in their group, picking up four points in Group A. They lost both games against Bayern and Atlético de Madrid but won 3-1 at Lokomotiv Moskva after a 2-2 home draw to finish ahead of the Russian club.

• A side coached by Jesse Marsch therefore moved into the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 2-0 at home and 2-1 away against eventual winners Villarreal in the round of 32. It was the second successive European campaign in which Salzburg had been eliminated at that stage following their 2019/20 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt (1-4 a, 2-2 h).

• Having suffered 13 successive defeats in UEFA Champions League qualifying before 2019/20, Salzburg won 5-2 on aggregate against Maccabi in last season's play-offs (2-1 a, 3-1 h) and were also victorious at the same stage this season, seeing off Brøndby (2-1 h, 2-1 a).

• This is Salzburg's fourth appearance in the UEFA Champions League proper, a new Austrian record; they had previously been level with Sturm Graz on three.

• The 6-2 defeat of Genk on Matchday 1 in 2019/20 was Salzburg's sixth successive home European win, and made it 19 European games without defeat in their own stadium (W15 D4). The wins against LOSC, Wolfsburg and Sevilla this season have made it five victories in the subsequent 12 (D2 L5).

• Marsch left Salzburg to join RB Leipzig last summer after two years in the post; he was succeeded by German-born Matthias Jaissle, who returned to Salzburg after six months in charge of Liefering having been Salzburg's Under-18 coach between 2019 and January 2021.

• The Austrian club won an eighth successive Bundesliga title in 2020/21 – their 15th overall – adding the Austrian Cup to complete a hat-trick of domestic doubles and an eighth in total, all in the last ten seasons.

• Salzburg's record in two-legged knockout ties against German clubs is W3 D2. They lost the last, to Eintracht in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 32.

• Salzburg have already faced German opponents in this season's UEFA Champions League, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 at home on Matchday 3 before a 2-1 defeat in Germany two weeks later.

• Having not played a Bundesliga club between 1994 and 2016, this is the sixth successive season in which Salzburg have faced German opponents. Their record is W6 D4 L8; at home it is W4 D3 L2, last season's Matchday 3 defeat by Bayern ending a six-match unbeaten home run. Before Eintracht Frankfurt drew 2-2 in the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg, the only visitors from Germany to have scored in Salzburg were Fortuna Düsseldorf, who won 3-0 there in the 1980/81 European Cup Winners' Cup first round.

Thomas Müller's best Bayern goals

Bayern

• The German giants picked up maximum points from a section that also included Benfica, Barcelona and Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 22 goals – the most in the group stage, three short of Paris Saint-Germain's competition record and two shy of Bayern's own best total – and conceding only three, the joint lowest total with Real Madrid.

• Bayern beat Barcelona 3-0 away and at home, and also won 4-0 at Benfica and 2-1 at Dynamo.

• This season marked Bayern's 25th UEFA Champions League group campaign, fewer only than Barcelona and Real Madrid (both 26). They have now won their section 18 times, including in each of the last four seasons. Only Barcelona (21) have done so more often.

• In 2020/21, as holders, Bayern finished first in Group A, extending their UEFA Champions League record of successive victories to 15 before being held 1-1 at Atlético on Matchday 5. Those were the only points they dropped in their section.

• A side coached by Hansi Flick then eased past Lazio in the round of 16 (4-1 a, 2-1) but a 3-2 home loss against Paris Saint-Germain – who Bayern had beaten 1-0 in the previous season's final – in the quarter-final first leg proved insurmountable, Bayern bowing out despite a subsequent 1-0 win in France.

• Flick left Bayern to take over as Germany coach in the summer, Julian Nagelsmann moving from Leipzig to succeed him in Munich.

• Lewandowski scored in his first five appearances in this season's UEFA Champions League and has nine goals in all, one behind Ajax's Sébastien Haller.

• Champions of Germany for a record 31st time last season – with a landmark ninth successive Bundesliga title – Bayern have reached the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals or better in nine of the last ten seasons, the exception their defeat by eventual champions Liverpool in the 2018/19 round of 16.

• Bayern are one of three sides who won all six games in 2021/22, along with Liverpool (Group B) and Ajax (C). The Munich club won all six group games in their victorious 2019/20 campaign and have matched Real Madrid (2011/12, 2014/15) as the only side to achieve the feat twice. AC Milan (1992/93), Paris Saint-Germain (1994/95), Spartak Moskva (1995/96) and Barcelona (2002/03) all made it six wins from six although only Bayern two seasons ago went on to win the trophy.

• Bayern's last European away defeat was a 3-0 loss at Paris on Matchday 1 of the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League; their record since is W17 D4. Outside Munich they had won ten in a row before being held at Atleti last season, the only one of their last 16 away European matches they have failed to win; the victory at Lazio in the last 16 first leg surpassed Manchester United's UEFA Champions League record of 16 away games without defeat, a run that is now up to 21 matches.

• The Munich club are through to the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League for the 24th time in 25 attempts and the 14th season in a row.

• Bayern's round of 16 record is W13 L4. The 2018/19 defeat by Liverpool (0-0 a, 1-3 h) is the only one of their last ten last-16 ties they have failed to win.

• Bayern have won all three of their two-legged knockout ties against Austrian teams, although this is their first since beating Austria Wien in the 1986/87 European Cup second round. They went on to reach the final that season, losing 2-1 to Porto on their return to Vienna.

• Last season's two wins against Salzburg made it nine games unbeaten against Austrian clubs for Bayern, since their first fixture – a 1-0 loss at Rapid in the 1966/67 European Cup Winners' Cup quarter-final first leg. Their record since then is W7 D2, including a 2-0 victory in the second leg against Rapid to seal an aggregate win.

• Having failed to win any of their first three games in Austria (D2 L1), Bayern have been victorious in their last two.

Messi, Hulk, Tévez and more: Great round of 16 goals



Links and trivia

• Bayern's Austrian international Marcel Sabitzer spent 2014/15 on loan at Salzburg from Leipzig, scoring 19 goals in 33 league games en route to the title and hitting seven in six Austrian Cup matches as Salzburg completed the domestic double.

• Sabitzer had played for Admira Wacker between 2009 and 2012 and Rapid Wien from 2012 to 2014.

• Dayot Upamecano was a Salzburg player between 2015 and 2017, making 23 appearances in all competitions before joining Leipzig. Salzburg won the league and cup double in both his campaigns.

• Karim Adeyemi was part of Bayern's youth set-up between 2010 and 2012 before joining Unterhaching's youth department, where he stayed until 2018.

• Salzburg players Nico Mantl, Adeyemi (both Munich), Philipp Köhn (Dinslaken), Kilian Ludewig (Hamburg) and Alexander Walke (Oranienburg) were all born in Germany, as was coach Jaissle (Nürtingen).

• Jaissle was in the youth set-up at Stuttgart between 2001 and 2006 before moving on to Hoffenheim, for whom he made 60 league appearances before his 2014 retirement. He promptly moved into coaching with Leipzig's Under-17 side, where he was in charge until 2017.

• Nagelsmann was Hoffenheim assistant coach in 2012/13, when Jaissle was part of the playing squad.

• Have also played in Germany:

Alexander Walke (Werder Bremen II 2001–05, Freiburg 2005–08, Wehen Wiesbaden 2008/09, Hansa Rostock 2009/10, Greuther Fürth 2011 loan)

Philipp Köhn (Duisburg youth 2005–07, Schalke youth 2007–13, Stuttgart youth 2014–17, Leipzig 2017/18)

Nico Mantl (Unterhaching 2018–21)

Jérôme Onguéné (Stuttgart 2017)

Bernardo (Leipzig 2016–18)

Kilian Ludewig (St Pauli youth 2014–15, Leipzig youth 2015–18, Schalke 2020/21)

Zlatko Junuzović (Werder Bremen 2012–18)

• Junuzović has lost all 12 of his career meetings with Bayern, including ten with Bremen during which time his team scored seven goals and conceded 34.

• Have played together:

Zlatko Junuzović & Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen 2016/17)

Jérôme Onguéné & Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart 2017)

Antoine Bernède & Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19)

• International team-mates:

Maximilian Wöber, Andreas Ulmer, Nicolas Seiwald & Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

Jérôme Onguéné & Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon)

Karim Adeyemi & Manuel Neuer, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller (Germany)

Kamil Piątkowski & Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

• Junuzović scored Austria's goal in a 2-1 home defeat against a German side including Neuer and Müller in 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying on 11 September 2012.

• Müller was on target in Germany's 3-0 home win against Austria on 6 September 2013.

• Neuer, Süle, Kimmich, Sané and substitute Goretzka were all in the Germany side beaten 2-1 in a friendly in Austria on 2 June 2018 – the home side's first win against their neighbours since 1986.