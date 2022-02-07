Champions League squad changes: Fantasy Football managers, take note
Monday 7 February 2022
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes.
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Tuesday 2 February.Make your Fantasy changes
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage. See Article 46 of the official regulations for more information on player registration.
Ajax
In: Brian Brobbey, Mohamed Ihattaren
Out: Max De Waal, Terrence Douglas, Giovanni, David Neres
Atlético
In: Reinildo Mandava, Daniel Wass
Out: Sergio Camus, Kieran Trippier
Bayern
In: Lucas Copado, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Johannes Schenk, Gabriel Vidović, Paul Wanner
Out: Mickaël Cuisance, Manuel Kainz, Lukas Schneller
Benfica
In: Gil Dias
Out: Ronaldo Camará, Gedson Fernandes, Ferro, Pedro Ganchas, Lucas Verissimo
Chelsea
In: Kenedy
Out: Lewis Baker
Inter
In: Felipe Caicedo, Robin Gosens
Out: Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi
Juventus
In: Luca Pellegrini, Dušan Vlahović, Denis Zakaria
Out: Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Aaron Ramsey
Liverpool
In: Luis Díaz
Out: Nathaniel Phillips
LOSC
In: Hatem Ben Arfa, Domagoj Bradarić, Edon Zhegrova
Out: Jonathan Ikoné, Rocco Ascone, Reinildo Mandava, Cheikh Niasse, Yusuf Yazıcı
Manchester City
In: Kayky
Out: Ferran Torres
Manchester United
In: Phil Jones, Lee Grant
Out: Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek
Paris
In: None
Out: Teddy Alloh
Real Madrid
In: Peter, Diego Piñeiro
Out: None
Salzburg
In: Sékou Koïta, Samson Tijani, Ignace Van Der Brempt
Out: Kilian Ludewig, Bryan Okoh
Sporting CP
In: Marcus Edwards, Islam Slimani
Out: Jovane Cabral, Geny Catamo
Villarreal
In: Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, José Manuel Cabrera López, Gregorio Medina
Out: Nikita Iosifov, Daniel Raba