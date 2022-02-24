Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 24 February 2022
Article summary
Chelsea dominate this week's all-star team, with Ajax, Atlético and Villarreal also providing players.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game.
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – 6 points
Defenders
Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) – 8 points
Thiago Silva (Chelsea) – 10 points
Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) – 8 points
Renan Lodi (Atlético) – 9 points
Midfielders
Christian Pulišić (Chelsea) – 8 points
N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) – 11 points
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – 8 points
Daniel Parejo (Villarreal) – 11 points
João Félix (Atlético) – 11 points
Forwards
Dušan Tadić (Ajax) – 6 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.