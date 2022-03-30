Dream Final: All you need to know about how to enter
Wednesday 30 March 2022
Choose the elements that would add up to make your Dream Final experience, and get the chance to make that dream a reality at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.
Create your UEFA Champions League Dream Final experience before the deadline, at 23:59 CET on Monday 2 May, and enter a draw for a chance of winning it.Enter Dream Final here
What is the Dream Final?
With spectators back in the stadium for the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final in Paris on Saturday 28 May, we are inviting fans to build their Dream Final package, and giving them a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win it.
One lucky Dream Final winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights, accommodation and tickets, plus the three experiences of their choice: one each for pre-match, the final and post-game.
How can I enter?
To enter, fans simply need to visit the Dream Final page, make their selections from the three categories, and register or log in to UEFA.com to submit their choices. The campaign is open to participants aged 18 or above from all around the world, with the winner to be announced early May 2022
Prizes
One lucky winner will win a trip to the final for two people, including flights and accommodation, tickets plus the three experiences of their choice: one each for pre-match, during the game and post-match.
Pre-match prizes: Get ready for the action
The nerves and excitement are palpable. How will you soak in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final?
- Watch the finalists train: Watch the two teams train at close quarters in the Stade de France.
- Meet and greet with a UEFA Champions League legend: Meet a top star at an iconic Paris landmark to talk over their greatest moments and look forward to kick-off.
- Pre-match hospitality: Enjoy the delights of UEFA hospitality with a selection of pre-match drinks and dinner.
- Luxury ride to the final: Sit back and relax as you arrive at the stadium like a champion.
- A taste of Paris: Enjoy a private culinary tour of a city that is world famous for fine dining.
In-match prizes: Feel the excitement
Kick-off is fast approaching as the teams arrive and the fans take their seats. Can you feel the excitement?
- Access to the commentary positions: Pay a visit to the commentary positions, where summarisers and pundits be speaking to fans all around the world.
- Meet and greet with a UEFA Champions League legend: Learn about big-match emotions and discuss match predictions with a star at the Stade de France.
- Access to the VAR room: Enjoy exclusive access to the nerve centre of the final, with a technical explanation from a UEFA official
- Personalised big-screen message: Have your own pre-recorded video message projected on to the Stade de France big screen at half-time.
Post-match prizes: Celebrate like a champion
Champions! Players and coaches have become legends. How will you celebrate the victory?
- Watch the trophy lift pitchside: Hear the crowd roar and watch the celebrations unfold pitchside as the winning captain gets their hands on the trophy.
- Attend the post-match press conference: Take in the highs and lows as the coaches give their reaction to the big match.
- Trophy handover to a UEFA Champions League legend: Give the trophy to a footballing great behind the scenes, before it is handed on to the winning team.
- Memorabilia from the final: Take home your personal memento of the final: match shirts, balls, a corner flag – you decide.