Champions League final: Liverpool vs Manchester City or Real Madrid

Form, stats, key players and why they can win it – UEFA.com assesses each of the three teams left in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Why they can win it

The similarity to the 2018/19 Champions League-winning campaign is that domestically Liverpool are chasing a rampant Manchester City, and it seems that having such an objective always brings the best out of Jürgen Klopp's team. When they hit top form, and everything works in devastating harmony, it's hard to see anyone coping with them.

UEFA ranking: 3

European Cup best: winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)

Last season: quarter-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Real Madrid)

Last final: 2018/19 (W 2-0 vs Tottenham)

This season

Record: W10 D1 L1 F30 A13

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (8)

Semi-finals: 5-2 agg vs Villarreal

Quarter-finals: 6-4 agg vs Benfica

Round of 16: 2-1 agg vs Inter

Group B: winners

Campaign so far

Liverpool have faced stiff competition, which makes it even more impressive that they sport a near-perfect record: 12 games and just one loss in the round of 16 second leg against Inter. In fact, it was only the Nerazzurri who consistently troubled Klopp's side, at least until a nerve-strewn first-half display in the second leg of their semi-final against Villarreal. The way the Reds bounced back was a statement in itself, however.

How they play

Klopp rarely deviates from his tried and tested 4-3-3 formation – a system that has served the Reds wonderfully well since the German's arrival in 2015. Their high-intensity pressing has been refined in recent seasons – with a little help from smart acquisitions such as Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz – but it remains just as effective. At their best, they are arguably Europe's finest side.

Key player: Mohamed Salah

The Egypt forward has been the face of this Liverpool side since arriving from Roma in 2017. A star at Basel, he first landed in England with Chelsea in 2014 but has proved a major talent on Merseyside, his pace, intelligence and finishing helping him bag 33 Champions League goals for the club.

Coach: Jürgen Klopp

Liverpool boss since 2015, Klopp guided the Reds to continental glory in 2018/19 and to their first English title in 30 years the next season. A striker turned defender at Mainz, he lifted two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund before heading to Anfield.

Did you know?

Liverpool have been European champions six times – more than any other English team. That is as many titles as Bayern, with Milan and Real Madrid the only clubs to have won more.

When and where is the Champions League final? The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Saint-Denis's Stade de France on Saturday 28 May, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Built to stage games at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the Stade de France was also the venue for the 2000 and 2006 UEFA Champions League finals, as well as the UEFA EURO 2016 showpiece.

Real Madrid vs Man. City

Why they can win it

If they can turn that tie against Paris around, against all the odds, and then survive such an onslaught from holders Chelsea, nothing is beyond them. Karim Benzema is in the form of his life and with Vinicíus Júnior providing scintillating support, as well as the venerable Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić pulling the strings, who would dare rule out the 13-time winners doing what they do best? Their resilience once again came to the fore in the first leg of the semi-finals.

Record vs semi-final opponents Man. City: P7 W2 D2 L3 F10 A11

UEFA ranking: 5

European Cup best: winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18)

Last season: semi-finals (L 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)

Last semi-final: 2020/21 (L 1-3 agg vs Chelsea)

This season

Record: W7 D0 L4 F25 A13

Top scorer: Karim Benzema (14)

Semi-finals: 3-4 vs Man. City (2nd leg 4 May)

Quarter-finals: 5-4 agg vs Chelsea

Round of 16: 3-2 agg vs Paris

Group D: winners

Campaign so far

How is it possible to lose at home to Sheriff, and then reach the last four with a gargantuan performance against Paris followed by an epic tie against Chelsea? The route map helps explain. Madrid won nothing last season and, by their own admission, are desperate for trophies at home and in Europe this time round. The 5-0 away victory over Shakhtar reset Madrid's GPS in the group stage. Defeat in Paris then did the same – leading to a different high-pressing approach which reaped further reward at Stamford Bridge. Then came that impossible-to-analyse first leg against City.

How they play

Working within a 4-3-3 template, Madrid have a strong spine starting with Thibaut Courtois and running through centre-back Éder Militão to the experienced midfield trio of Casemiro, Modrić and Kroos with all that technical quality, vision and experience. And then you get to the in-form Benzema up front – a master of the arts of centre-forward play. They also have the energy of increasingly influential younger players like Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde – as well as that intangible knowhow that gets them out of the tightest of spots.

Key player: Karim Benzema

Many people wondered where Real Madrid's goals would come from when Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, but the France forward has more than stepped up to the plate to become the club's talisman. He scored Madrid's 1,000th European Cup goal against Shakhtar earlier this campaign then turned around their last-16 tie with Paris with a second-half hat-trick before striking the decisive blow in extra time against the Blues to make it four goals in the tie. His Panenka against City almost defied belief.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The manager who steered Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 returned last summer for a second stint in charge. He is one of just three coaches to have won the European Cup/Champions League on three occasions.

Did you know?

Madrid are in the European Cup semi-finals for the 31st time, 11 more than any other club. They have won four of their last six ties at this stage.

Why they can win it

Few teams are capable of dealing with City's metronomic passing and relentless pressing. Their strength in depth is unrivalled across Europe, while their hunger for a maiden Champions League triumph remains as ferocious as ever. After all, they couldn't have gone much closer in Porto last May.

Record vs semi-final opponents Real Madrid: P7 W3 D2 L2 F11 A10

UEFA ranking: 2

European Cup best: runners-up (2020/21)

Last season: runners-up (L 0-1 vs Chelsea)

Last semi-final: 2020/21 (W 4-1 agg vs Paris)

This season

Record: W7 D2 L2 F28 A13

Top scorer: Riyad Mahrez (6)

Semi-finals: 4-3 vs Real Madrid (2nd leg 4 May)

Quarter-finals: 1-0 agg vs Atlético

Round of 16: 5-0 agg vs Sporting CP

Group A: winners

Campaign so far

Ominously for City's rivals, there is still room for improvement. The Group A winners lost two of their three games away from home in the section – albeit narrowly – and only kept their first clean sheet of this season's competition in their last-16 first-leg win in Lisbon. They kept four in a row, including both legs against Atlético, which highlights how, on top of their much-lauded attacking qualities, they can defend with real resilience too. The first leg of their semi-final against Madrid was an astonishing game.

How they play

City play the Guardiola way: a team set up in a highly fluid 4-3-3 who want to dominate the ball and beat teams with the speed of their passing and movement. They defend in a high block and press the opposition with intensity, looking to hurt them on lightning-fast turnovers. And last but not least they are blessed with fabulously gifted individuals like Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, who have such awareness, creativity and powers of execution.

Key player: Kevin De Bruyne

The 30-year-old schemer passed 250 appearances for the club last season and remains a talismanic figure in their midfield despite the riches around him. He endured something of a slow start to the campaign but looks to be returning to his best, making a habit of scoring in key games since the end of the group stage including his winning strike in the quarter-finals and the opener in the semis.

Coach: Pep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 51-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona. He has scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club, Bayern and City.

Did you know?

Guardiola has now reached his ninth Champions League semi-final – surpassing the eight of old adversary José Mourinho.