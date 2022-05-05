Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday 5 May 2022
Article summary
Liverpool, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Man. City players feature in the all-star team of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second legs.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy game, presented by PlayStation.
Goalkeeper
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 7 points
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 4 points
Kyle Walker (Man. City) – 7 points
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 4 points
Midfielders
Riyad Mahrez (Man. City) – 8 points
Fabinho (Liverpool) – 9 points
Francis Coquelin (Villarreal) – 7 points
Sadio Mané (Liverpool) – 7 points
Forwards
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) – 9 points
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 11 points
Luis Díaz (Liverpool) – 8 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.