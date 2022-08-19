Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodø/Glimt match facts

Bodø/Glimt travel to Croatia with a slender advantage for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Norwegian side made a notable impression in UEFA club competition in 2021/22 and are now aiming to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time, with Amahl Pellegrino's 37th-minute strike enough to settle a tight first leg on 16 August.

The first leg was the sides' first meeting, and Bodø/Glimt's first game against Croatian opposition, while Dinamo were unbeaten in six matches against clubs from Norway before that defeat.

Both teams recovered from elimination in last season's UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds to enjoy lengthy European campaigns, Dinamo reaching the UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs while their Norwegian opponents played 20 matches before falling in the last eight of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Form guide

Dinamo Zagreb

Dinamo – who claimed their 23rd Croatian league title, and fifth in a row, in 2021/22 – are aiming to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage for the eighth time overall and the sixth in 12 seasons.

The Zagreb club's most recent appearance came in 2019/20 when, as on their previous seven forays into the competition proper, they were unable to progress into the knockout stages, finishing bottom of their section on five points.

Dinamo have suffered two subsequent qualifying eliminations, losing to Ferencváros in the 2020/21 third qualifying round (1-2 a) and, after coming through three qualifying rounds, Sheriff in last season's play-offs (0-3 a, 0-0 h).

The Croatian club subsequently moved into the UEFA Europa League, where they finished second in Group H behind West Ham on ten points before losing to Sevilla in the knockout play-offs (1-3 a, 1-0 h).

Dinamo have won three of their five European games this season, drawing 2-2 at home to Shkupi of North Macedonia in the second qualifying round first leg before a 1-0 away success, and subsequently beating Ludogorets (2-1 a, 4-2 h).

Last season's defeat by Sheriff made Dinamo's record at this stage of the UEFA Champions League W5 L3. One of the victories was under current coach Ante Čačić during his first spell at the club, in 2012/13 against Maribor (2-1 h, 1-0 a).

A 2-0 loss to West Ham on Matchday 1 of last season’s UEFA Europa League is Dinamo’s only defeat in their last ten home European games (W5 D4).

Dinamo's last UEFA Champions League group stage appearance was secured with an aggregate win against Norwegian opponents, beating Rosenborg in the 2019/20 play-offs (2-0 h, 1-1 a). Defeat at Bodø/Glimt made the Zagreb club's overall record against Tippeligaen sides W2 D4 L2, the only other defeat coming in the first game, a 2-1 loss at Brann in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup group stage. At home their record is W2 D1.

Dinamo have won nine of the 24 UEFA competition ties in which they lost the first away leg, although they lost the most recent, against Sevilla in last season's UEFA Europa League knockout play-offs (1-3 a, 1-0 h). They have won five of the six ties in which they lost 1-0 away in the first game, most recently against Celtic in the 1998/99 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round (3-0 h) to reach the group stage for the first time.

Dinamo's record in two UEFA penalty shoot-outs is W1 L1:

5-6 v Sheriff, 2010/11 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round

6-5 v CFR Cluj, 2020/21 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round

Bodø/Glimt

Champions of Norway for the second season in a row in 2021 – finishing three points ahead of Molde – this is Bodø/Glimt's second UEFA Champions League campaign and the first to last beyond a single tie.

In 2021/22, the club were beaten home (2-3) and away (0-2) by Legia Warszawa in the first qualifying round to transfer over to the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

That, however, was the spark for Bodø/Glimt's most memorable European campaign to date, as they came through three qualifying rounds to reach the group stage, where Kjetil Knutsen's side finished second in Group C on 12 points, one behind Roma who they memorably beat 6-1 in Norway on Matchday 3.

That set the stage for aggregate wins against Celtic in the knockout round play-offs (3-1 a, 2-0 h) and AZ Alkmaar in the round of 16 (2-1 h, 2-2 a aet) before eventual winners Roma proved too strong as the teams were reunited in the quarter-finals, Bodø/Glimt bowing out after a 4-0 second-leg loss in Italy followed a 2-1 home win.

This is the club's third successive season of UEFA competition – they had never previously managed consecutive campaigns. Their 2021/22 continental journey lasted 20 games, a new club record, surpassing the previous best of four matches on five occasions.

This is already Glimt's eighth European fixture this season, a campaign which started in the first qualifying round. They overcame KÍ of the Faroe Islands (3-0 h, 1-3 a), the now-departed Victor Boniface scoring all four of their goals, before overturning a 1-0 first-leg loss at Linfield with an 8-0 home win, the club's record European victory. Bodø/Glimt then eased past Žalgiris Vilnius in the third qualifying round (5-0 h, 1-1 a).

This is Bodø/Glimt's second play-off in UEFA club competition. They also beat Žalgiris at the same stage of last season's UEFA Europa Conference League (2-2 a, 1-0 h).

No Norwegian side has featured in the UEFA Champions League group stage since Rosenborg made the last of their 11 appearances in 2007/08; Molde (1999/2000) are the only other club from the country to feature.

A 3-1 win at Celtic in last season's UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-offs is one of only two that Bodø/Glimt have recorded in their 16 European away games this century (D6 L8).

Bodø/Glimt have won seven of the nine previous UEFA ties in which they carried a lead into the second away leg, including against KÍ and Žalgiris Vilnius this season. Their sole previous 1-0 home first-leg win came against Vaduz of Liechtenstein in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup qualifying round (2-1 a).

Bodø/Glimt's record in one UEFA penalty shoot-out is W1 L0:

8-7 v Levadia Tallinn, 2004/05 UEFA Cup second qualifying round

Links and trivia

Bodø/Glimt midfielder Anders Konradsen played in both matches for Rosenborg against Dinamo in 2019/20.

Konradsen was a team-mate of Dinamo's Kévin Théophile-Catherine at French club Rennes between 2012 and 2013.

Bodø/Glimt defender Alfons Sampsted and Rasmus Lauritsen of Dinamo were both on the books of Swedish side Norrköping in 2019, although the former spent the season on loan at IF Sylvia and then Icelandic club Breidablik.