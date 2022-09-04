UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Champions League Fantasy: Can you Beat the Elite?

Sunday 4 September 2022

Reckon you know more than the experts? Now is your chance to prove it and win great prizes.

Reckon you know more than the experts? Now you can prove it, by pitting yourself against former players, coaches and pundits in UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football in a special challenge: Beat the Elite.

Pick your Fantasy side

In collaboration with three of the competition's official broadcasters, we have set up leagues including the experts and invite you to join and show them what you can do. There are great prizes on offer, with the highest matchweek scorer in each league bagging UEFA online store vouchers, the weekly runner-up receiving an official match ball and the overall season winners getting flights, accommodation and tickets for the 2024 Champions League final.

All you need to do is create your Champions League Fantasy Football side and join a broadcaster league using one of the following codes:

Sony (India): SONYTEN-02
Telefónica (Spain): CASAUCL-07
TNT (Brazil): LIGATNT-02

Pick your Fantasy side

Participants must be 18 or above, and the winners will be announced alongside the overall Champions League Fantasy Football winners after the final on 10 June.

© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 4 September 2022

Selected for you

Fantasy Football: All the details
Live 05/09/2022

Fantasy Football: All the details

Choose between some of Europe's top players for your 15-man Fantasy squad.
Fantasy: Matchday 1 captain
Live 01/09/2022

Fantasy: Matchday 1 captain

UEFA.com considers the captaincy credentials of Karim Benzema, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mané for the opening round of games.
Fantasy: Popular Picks
Live 31/08/2022

Fantasy: Popular Picks

Thibaut Courtois, João Cancelo, Jorginho and Karim Benzema are proving the most-selected players across the four positions ahead of Matchday 1.
Fantasy: Potential differentials
Live 31/08/2022

Fantasy: Potential differentials

Edouard Mendy, Andy Robertson, Riyad Mahrez, Thomas Müller and Karim Adeyemi head the list of players currently being overlooked by Fantasy managers.