Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Dominik Livaković (Dinamo Zagreb) – 7 points

Defenders

João Cancelo (Man City) – 15 points

Rúben Dias (Man City) – 14 points

Abakar Sylla (Club Brugge) – 17 points

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) – 20 points

Midfielders

Marian Shved (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 17 points

Marcus Edwards (Sporting CP) – 14 points

Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) – 14 points

Piotr Zieliński (Napoli) – 18 points

Leroy Sané (Bayern) – 13 points

Forwards

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 18 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) highest ranking of opponents