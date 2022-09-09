What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 2

The UEFA Champions League continues with 16 games spread across Tuesday and Wednesday.

We pick out some key talking points ahead of the second round of fixtures.

Adjust your UCL Fantasy team!

13 September

Group A: Liverpool vs Ajax, Rangers vs Napoli

Group B: Porto vs Club Brugge, Leverkusen vs Atlético

Group C: Plzeň vs Inter, Bayern vs Barcelona

Group D: Sporting CP vs Tottenham, Marseille vs Frankfurt

14 September

Group E: AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb, Chelsea vs Salzburg

Group F: Shakhtar vs Celtic, Real Madrid vs Leipzig

Group G: Man City vs Dortmund, Copenhagen vs Sevilla

Group H: Juventus vs Benfica, Maccabi Haifa vs Paris

What to look out for

Highlights: Ajax 4-0 Rangers

Beleaguered Liverpool face buoyant Ajax

Liverpool have not made the brightest start in the Premier League, but their 4-1 loss at Napoli was still a remarkable result, coach Jürgen Klopp noting: "There's a lot of soul-searching. We're not working as a team." The opposite was true of Ajax, who were showing no ill effects of losing coach Erik ten Hag to Manchester United as they beat Rangers 4-0 in their opening fixture (a performance former Netherlands international Theo Janssen characterised as "next level", even compared to last season).

The Rangers result completed a run of six straight wins in which Ajax scored 20 goals, and while they lost 1-0 home and away when they were paired with the Reds in the 2020/21 group stage, they have cause for optimism as they head to Anfield. As coach Alfred Schreuder put it on Matchday 1: "I saw an Ajax team that had fun out there with lots of energy. A team that wants to win and play together. Even if you sell a lot of players, you can quickly get a good new team going again, as long as everyone keeps working together."

Watch Lewandowski's first Barcelona Champions League goal

Lewandowski back at Bayern with Barcelona



"As a person I will be pleased to see him," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann as he faced the prospect of facing striker Robert Lewandowski, who scored 344 goals in 375 goals for his side before leaving in the summer. Lewandowski's summer move to Barcelona was not without controversy, but both parties have fared well since.

After hitting five goals in his first four Liga matches, Lewandowski became the first player to score Champions League hat-tricks for three clubs as he racked up a treble in Barcelona's Matchday 1 mauling of Plzeň ("Robert is completely insatiable," said the 34-year-old's new boss Xavi Hernández). Bayern, meanwhile, won 2-0 at Inter, to remain unbeaten after eight games post-Lewandowski (W6 D2).

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

Haaland welcomes Dortmund to Manchester

Lewandowski is not the only superstar forward set for a reunion on Matchday 2. Erling Haaland said his farewells to Dortmund's fans in May after negotiating a move to Manchester City, the Norwegian having hit 86 goals in 89 goals for the club. Haaland's two goals at Sevilla on Matchday 1 took his City tally to 12, and he may not be inclined to hold back when he faces his old team-mates.

However, having seen star strikers like Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembélé pass through their ranks, BVB are accustomed to seeing their biggest stars shine elsewhere, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke conceding: "Sometimes, players are at Borussia Dortmund for one, two, three years." However, after a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Copenhagen last time out, Edin Terzić's side will be looking to upstage their old team-mate in Manchester.

When are the UEFA Champions League group stage games being played? Matchday 2: 13/14 September 2022

Matchday 3: 4/5 October 2022

Matchday 4: 11/12 October 2022

Matchday 5: 25/26 October 2022

Matchday 6: 1/2 November 2022

Further ahead

• With Cristiano Ronaldo absent from the group stage, Lionel Messi has the chance to close the 15-goal gap on his long-term rival in the all-time top-scorer standings. Below them, Lewandowski has moved three clear of Karim Benzema since the start of the 2022/23 campaign: the pair ae on 89 and 86 goals respectively. ﻿

• Anfield will be the place to be on Matchday 3 as Liverpool welcome Rangers for the first instalment of their Group A double-header. Amazingly, the British duo have yet to meet in UEFA competition.

• Graham Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager in the wake of their 1-0 Matchday 1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb. The Blues welcome Salzburg on Matchday 2 before taking on AC Milan at home and away.